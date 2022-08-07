*Holly Rosewood

Good news: Twitter has released reminders of image description that users can choose to use.

Bad news: when sharing the news on Twitter, some outlets let to add them to the corresponding graphs.

The Objective recently talked to Patrick Garvin about your bots (software that perform automated tasks) on Twitter: Accessibility Awareness and Alternative Text Recognitionwhich provides information on internet accessibility and encourages the use of image description, respectively.

With more than a decade of experience in visual journalism, user experience and front-end development, Garvin said how prioritizing accessibility is possible for all newsroom staff, not just the technology team.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

Holly Rosewood: Could you tell us about the bots? What they do?

Patrick Garvin: There are 2 different bots whose goal is to raise awareness of internet accessibility best practices for people with disabilities. O 1st bot observes Twitter accounts that are somehow linked to journalism. Profiles can be from journalism schools, non-profit organizations, think tanks or news agencies – anything from the main outlets that everyone has had contact in the world to the places focused on the market where they are inserted. It detects cases where these accounts have shared an image without a description.

Image description, alt text or ‘alt text’ is text that is programmatically associated with HTML images that lets people know what’s in the image if they can’t see it. What the description does is provide context about the content of the image, who is in it, and why it matters. The tool is aimed at people who are blind or have low vision, but it is also useful for those who are neurodivergent like people with ADHD and who need to hear the content as they read.

For most images on Twitter that don’t have the description, what someone using screen-reading technology would hear would be: ‘image’.

Many news companies do not describe their images when they post on Twitter, leaving out a large part of their audience. Over the last 2 years I have investigated the best practices of accessibility on the internet and tried to figure out how to bring this knowledge to journalism. I spent 15 years in newsrooms after graduating from the University of Missouri Columbia School of Journalism in May 2004. From then until November 2019, I worked in newsrooms, most recently at the Boston Globe, where I worked for 9 years in informational graphics, UX, digital design for special projects and front-end development.

I left to return home to St. Louis, where my parents live. My dad had a heart attack, he’s fine, but it’s because he’s fine that I wanted to take this time because I knew he wouldn’t always be available to me. So I came home with a contract with Boeing that was cut short because of the covid pandemic and I was here from the beginning.

While we were all getting used to this idea of ​​home quarantine, I saw my parents in their 70s — including my dad who has aphasia. [disfunção na linguagem] of a stroke – navigating through their lives, using their phones and computers to do things they wouldn’t normally do in person, was really an enlightening experience for me. I was already thinking about what I wanted to do next and what would be some ways to get back into journalism, especially now that it was becoming obvious that remote work would be a more sustainable endeavor, so I said, ‘You know, this is something I need. know going forward in my career. I can’t design or build things, without knowing it, whether I go back to journalism or not’.

That was in the spring of 2020. And then, in the summer of 2020, I was asked to teach a class at the Mizzou School of Journalism called Multimedia Planning and Design: it’s a class for journalism students who have never coded before. I teach them the basics of HTML, CSS and JavaScript in a way that they are aware of what people with disabilities need. In early 2021, I got a full-time job at Maritz Global Events in St. Louis as a UX/UI developer and I work with them to create an accessibility policy.

I’ve spent the last 2 years trying to train myself to train others, and I keep coming up against this question: ‘What will help journalists know what they need to know?’ Or at least start thinking about these things without having been laid off and living at home with their parents at the start of a pandemic. I try to figure out, ‘How can I transfer the knowledge I’ve gained without them having to go through this experience?’ Part of that was through the classes I teach at Mizzou, through threads on Twitter, and at conferences and talks.

Then, in May, I noticed that there was a bot that a developer called Matt Eason created for the Global Accessibility Awareness Day. this bot tracks the times when people post an image with the hashtag ‘accessibility’ without the description. For many people, it was as if you had posted something about accessibility, but without the description. You really should be doing the image description. So I did mine that monitors hashtags like ‘partylikeajournalist’, ‘journorequest’ or ‘amnewsers’ and what it does is find people, usually newsroom staff, posting things about their newsroom or conferences and share the posts and say : ‘This is why the image description is important’.

I found it easy to be picky and many people didn’t even pay attention, they just blocked the bot. So I said, ‘You know what, even if this bot was corrective, it could be viewed with some negativity.’ So I started a 2nd bot which posts on Twitter advice. He doesn’t share anyone’s post, he doesn’t call anyone – he calls everyone. He tells people, ‘Here are things you might not know’, these are small actions that can help you, whether you’re a team player, in journalism, academics, or anything else. It really started to take off in the last 2 weeks and found a home among many people in universities and higher education. People feel grateful to have a place to learn these things that they might not have even thought about or they might have been embarrassed that they didn’t know, it’s really great to make people say, ‘Oh my God, thanks for this account.’ I say all this not to brag, but to show that this is why I did this: I want to be able to inform.

Over the course of your career in journalism and doing this work, how have you noticed the conversations about accessibility change?

Since I left the Globe, I definitely think there’s been a bigger conversation about accessibility, what people can and should do. I believe there was some discussion about accessibility among people in newsrooms, but I don’t necessarily think there were many newsrooms that had organized approaches, at least in the last 10 years. There weren’t many publishers making a big commitment to this. In this decade, there are places that don’t have policies or plans in place, but there are more people saying that we are behind schedule and need to improve. I’m not saying it’s an improvement, but they’re at least being honest and acknowledging that.

In February, the New York Times posted a vacancy for an accessibility visuals editor who would work with visual teams, including the graphics, video, and photography department, to make this work more accessible to people with disabilities. It was really exciting for people in the accessibility space to see this job posting and I think their idea of ​​doing this is significant. When the Times does something, many people will follow. I strongly believe that we will see more media and publications start to emulate this. They may not be able to hire a full-time person, but they will find ways to prepare for training early on and will really make a greater commitment to it.

It’s not just the New York Times. There are people who think about this at the Washington Post, including Holden Foreman. There are also Hannah Wisewho recently completed a fellowship at the Reynolds Institute of Journalism at the University of Missouri and created a writing tool kit. Joe Amditis, from the Center for Cooperative Media, created a Google list for journalists to ask questions about accessibility. I think we’re seeing this shift happening and I think we’re seeing it in a different light than people saw it 5 to 10 years ago.

I think newsrooms have really started to rethink where they are unbalanced. They started having conversations, from how to cover race and gender issues to how to treat black and brown people in their newsroom. That’s not to say they’re always aware, but when some are publicly criticized, they have to accept it. As they build these committees and councils around inclusion, equity and diversity, it will be much more intuitive for people to see accessibility as part of that sphere.

If accessibility is presented only as something related to code or computers, it will be very easy for people in newsrooms to distance themselves from it. They will say, ‘I am not a programmer or developer. I’m a reporter or editor, nothing I do affects accessibility.’ I believe these are the people we most need to reach because they are unaware that they don’t know and can actually do some damage.

I definitely see that we have some changes. Even if we are not ‘there’, we are closer to where we need to be than we were a few years ago.

What advice would you give to people who want to do similar work?

I’m going to give the same advice I’ve received from other people and that’s to start somewhere. Your first efforts will be imperfect, but that’s okay. No one can immediately start something at a grade A expert level, a Yoda level. And that’s okay.

I think it will be better for people to aim to be advocates rather than feeling like they need to become experts who know it all. I think researching resources and following the hashtag ‘a11y’ on LinkedIn and Twitter can be very helpful. It’s a numeral where the number 11 and the letters a and ay are replaced so that the word accessibility becomes ‘a11y’ (also kind of a cute way of saying ally). This hashtag helped me learn a lot.

The internet has a lot of resources from people who do this work and made it free or discounted to be able to buy it. There’s a great quote from the accessibility expert Meryl Evans: ‘progress over perfection’. The idea is that you might not be able to get something that fully complies with all the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines for something that will run tomorrow, especially if you are in the process of learning what they are.

People in daily journalism need to be patient with themselves and with each other. I think it will be very helpful for them to follow the people who do this work on social media and create a Teams or Slack chat in their organization where they can talk about it. They don’t necessarily have to come up with the answers to the questions, they need to come up with the questions because that will help them discover where they need to learn and grow. My advice would be to just play around and be patient with yourself and give yourself permission not to be an expert. Create a space where they can support each other. These things go far.

* Holly Rosewood is a newsletter manager at The Objective. She graduated from Southern Illinois University and is a program manager for the Pulitzer Center.

The text was translated by Júlia Bro. Read the original text in English.

O Power 360 have a partnership with two divisions Nieman Foundationin Harvard: O Nieman Journalism Lab it’s the Nieman Reports. The agreement consists of translating into Portuguese the texts that the Nieman Journalism Lab it’s the Nieman Reports produce and publish this material on Poder360. To access all published translations, click here.