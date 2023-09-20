“In the last 20 years, thanks to the advent of social media, we have seen people paying particular attention to their physical appearance. The body has become a business card, to be shown in perfect shape, in the workplace and in society. And in these two decades, with the use of botulinum toxin for aesthetic and medical use in Italy too, it is easier for many to accept themselves because the body, which has increasingly become an element of identity, communicates with the outside with messages clear: ‘I don’t age but I always look my best’, ‘I take care of myself and I decide not to let time pass’. In short, men and women have the same need, to show that ‘we are masters of our bodies’. The army of the eternal Peter Pans or, if we prefer, the perfect Dorian Grays is growing.” Michaela Liuccio, professor of Sociology of Health at the Sapienza University of Rome, stated this to Adnkronos Salute, commenting on the numbers of use, in almost 20 years, of botulinum toxin for aesthetic and medical use in Italy.

Botox “for many is an aid that allows socialization – explains Liuccio – and to accept oneself more, especially in an age like ours dominated by the internet”. Many people get anti-age touch-ups, “for the most varied reasons and at all ages. Women over 40 and girls under 30 certainly have different needs – highlights the sociologist – The list of reasons is long: a fundamental insecurity, low self-esteem as well as the fear of growing old. Followed by: attention and care of one’s body, the curiosity to experiment with treatments to feel better and more accepted by others. Unfortunately, those who give in to Botox have no perception of the risk but only look at the benefits, regardless of whether or not this drug could harm their health.”

It is probably the most performed aesthetic treatment in the world. But what is worrying is that Botox is now making an increasingly inroads among young people. “The age has dropped because today we are immediately independent – ​​concludes Liuccio – we feel in control of ourselves and the social media do not help because they convey messages without mediation. The desire to look good constantly prevails.”