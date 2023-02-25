More and more people decide to undergo non-invasive procedures to counteract the effect of aging on their face. Of the 626,778 aesthetic medicine facial treatments performed in Spain in 2021 —the latest date for which there are official data—, 42% corresponded to botulinum toxin, consolidating itself as the most performed facial treatment, according to the Spanish Society of Aesthetic Medicine ( SEME). This neuromodulator is not only the best tool to smooth wrinkles on the forehead and eyes, but its use is also used to restore luminosity, elasticity and facial tension, as well as to treat acne, rosacea or scars.

Twenty years ago, the approval of the use of botulinum toxin in Spain marked a revolution in aesthetic medicine to relax and prevent expression wrinkles, proclaiming Botox as the absolute king of the procedure. In fact, this neuromodulator has achieved the same thing that brands such as Kleenex, Rimmel or Coca-Cola did before, taking over the name of the product they sell. Everyone refers to this substance as Botox (botox, in Spanish), which is the name of the firm that made it famous. “In 2004, its use was so impressive and effective that new references were not developed until much later,” explains the surgeon and cosmetic doctor Virtudes Ruiz. For many years, the market has been dominated by three brands, from the Merz Pharma, Allergan and Galderma laboratories. “The three options act in a similar way and have a fairly similar duration. Said duration not only depends on the medication, but there are personal factors such as muscle strength, repetitive movements or the number of receptors in the patient, which also influence”, says Dr. Carmen Górriz, deputy director of the aesthetic medicine unit of the Medical Institute Ricart. Now, on the other hand, we are entering a new era in which three young botulinum toxins have broken into the sector due, above all, to the fact that “there is a shorter duration of effects. Antibodies and resistance to the options on the market have been developed. For this reason, the pharmaceutical industry has been forced to offer safe alternatives with longer duration and effectiveness and that have more approved indications”, explains Dr. Ruiz.

Letybo (Letybotulintoxin A) was presented in Spain last October during the II Ibero-American Congress and V of the Portuguese Society of Aesthetic Medicine and is already on the market. Of Korean origin, it is manufactured by the Croma-Pharma laboratory and has already been approved in 26 countries. The most notable advantages it presents are two: “It is indicated for use in patients up to 75 years of age —the rest are only up to 65— and it comes from a new strain of Clostridium botulinum, different from those used by all the other neuromodulators that we currently use. This means that there are no resistances or antibodies and guarantees an effect between four and six months”, explains María Vicente, surgeon and aesthetic doctor at Virtud Estética. The drawback is that “at the moment it is only approved for the treatment of glabellar lines (between the eyebrows), but it is hoped that soon there will be studies that demonstrate its efficacy also for the orbicular region (crow’s feet) and forehead,” adds Górriz.

Liquid and ready to use without the need to reconstitute it —the rest of the toxins on the market are lyophilized and need to be reconstituted with saline solution (or other reconstituents) for use—, Alluzience is the new option proposed by Galderma. “Its specific formulation, without human albumin or preservatives or lactose or animal-derived proteins, makes it suitable for people who are allergic or intolerant to eggs or lactose and also for vegans”, comments the expert from the Ricart Medical Institute. In addition, “its effects are noticed faster, between 24 and 48 hours after administration, with more predictable results that last up to six months, while the previous ones last between three and four,” she continues. The drawback it presents is that the fixed dilution it has forces doctors to work with larger volumes and, in addition, it causes more pain when injecting it.

It is expected that Daxxify (Daxinotulintocin A) will land in our country shortly, which is already marketed in the US, and its Revance Therapeutics technology has been approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). This product “has a lower molecular weight (150 kDa) and is linked to a synthetic stabilizer peptide—which makes it possible to avoid having to use human albumin protein or any other animal product—that causes the molecule to bind easily to the place where it works. This stabilizing peptide is the one that lasts the longest: from six to seven months, according to data from the company that markets the drug, which claims to have studied 2,700 people with 4,200 treatments. Although there is still no extensive study in Spanish patients”, says Electa Navarrete, surgeon, aesthetic doctor and director of Clínicas Electa. Another added value is that it will not need cold for its conservation and the results will be more natural due to its lower diffusion capacity. Although the doctor adds that “it produces a lot of pain at the time of infiltration.”

Supplying one neuromodulator or another will be the decision of the doctor, who, knowing both the characteristics of the different products and those of the patient, will determine which option is the best in each particular case.