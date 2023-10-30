Botox alarm, the desire for touch-ups at 14 years old and the dangerous trend of DIY with tutorials on Youtube

Between teenage girls Yet another dangerous trend has broken out. They want to look like their selfie modified with filters and to achieve this supposed perfection they are willing to do anything, even doing dangerous DIY touch-ups. On Internet they buy the kit for 60 euros: disposable “pens”. vials of hyaluronic acid. This is followed by 7 minutes of tutorials on Youtube and they don’t hesitate to inject apply the serum to your lips or cheekbones. The 14-16 year old girls they are ready to do anything to have the appearance that fashion dictates. They are not afraid of getting hurt or doing damage to their face. They just move forward. But then – we read in Il Giornale – they go to the aesthetic doctor because they have a lip that looks like it was stung by a bumblebee and the other that can’t even be seen. And mothers? They accompany them, they sign up for surgery or treatment, they indulge them. Madness? It is the trend of recent years. If until recently an operation on the sinus or nasal septum at the age of 20 seemed excessive, today the aesthetic canon is completely geared towards excess. As is the age at which you ask for a touch-up.



Already beautiful girls – continues Il Giornale – they ask for even more beauty, never wages. The effect they manage to obtain on photos with Instagram filters and co. they also want in reality, printed on their faces thanks to hyaluronic and baby botox. The fact that the baby version of Botox exists already says a lot about the phenomenon: cosmetic surgeons created it, more diluted compared to the formula for older women, especially for teenagers and their obsessions with perfection. Some even argue that The earlier you start, the more wrinkles and sagging skin will be prevented, someone else evidently smells the business of a loyal customer even before she is of age. The experts: “A mania that can lead to depression“.

