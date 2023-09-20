Botox knows no crisis, on the contrary. Loved by stars and ordinary people, and increasingly widespread among young people, “since 2004, when it was authorized in Italy a few years after the United States, the use of botulinum for aesthetic purposes has been constantly increasing, just think that every year one million vials are sold, for around 500-600 thousand treatments”, Salvatore Fundarò, president of Aiteb, the Italian Botulinum aesthetic therapy association, told Adnkronos Salute.

A monstrous figure, he underlines, “if you consider that until 20-25 years ago, fillers based on hyaluronic acid were mainly used to fill the void in the tissues and thus reduce the depth of wrinkles or give greater volume to the lips or cheekbones”. Today, however, “aligning ourselves with other European countries – explains Fundarò – botulinum has reached, if not surpassed, the use of fillers”. So injections have become almost a habit. The use of botulinum toxin for aesthetic purposes ” has increased because more and more people are asking to undergo this treatment, as they have understood its effectiveness and high safety.”

Botox has become a weapon of aesthetic medicine. The Botox population, which is increasingly transversal, knows this well. Those who resort to it are “predominantly women, but also rapidly growing men, over 40 and very young – highlights Fundarò – With twenty-thirty year olds, however, we doctors are very cautious, we always evaluate the individual case without prejudice to the fact that, even in this period of life, we can intervene to prevent the onset of aging, obviously with lower doses and frequency”.

Botulinum toxin is indicated for the treatment of expression wrinkles (dynamic) of the upper part of the face: forehead, glabella and periocular region. Some toxins on the market are approved for all wrinkles in the upper third of the face, while others only for certain areas such as the region between the two eyebrows (called glabella) and around the eyes. “All other indications not described in the technical data sheet of each individual toxin are off label because they were not tested in the approval studies,” he specifies.

However, “in addition to the forehead, eye contour and eyebrow area – says President Aiteb – an extension of the treatment is also observed to the lower third of the face, i.e. the ‘full face’. By extending the use of Botox to the lower part of the face, a global anti-aging action and a lifting of the jaw contour are obtained. The extension to these treatment areas outside the drug’s technical data sheet must always be carried out – he warns – based on international scientific literature. The introduction on the market of some toxins containing 100 units per vial (and no longer the ‘traditional’ 50 units) certainly contributes to a progressive extension of the treatment”. The needs of the injections are the most varied, “but we need to see if are achievable. It is the doctor’s job to explain to the patient what can and cannot be done, how far one can go, and offer the most appropriate treatment.”

In view of 20 years of use in Italy, a day of scientific study will be dedicated to botulinum toxin on 22 September in the Department of Drug Sciences of the University of Padua, where a summit will be held between the top scientific experts on the toxin and its use in the aesthetic and medical fields. The congress is organized by the Italian Botulinum Aesthetic Therapy Association, in collaboration with the Pharmaceutical Sciences Department of the University of Padua, and the Vimm, Veneto Institute of Molecular Medicine. “On the occasion of the congress in Padua we will begin the series of celebratory events dedicated to the 20th anniversary”, announces Fundarò.

The event is dedicated to the memory of Massimo Signorini, plastic surgery expert and founder of the association, who passed away prematurely in 2022. We will talk about the use of botulinum toxin in vascular pathologies, the treatment of pathological scars, the treatment of the mandibular line using botulinum toxin and fillers, the therapeutic usefulness of botulinum toxin for voluntary and involuntary facial expressions, but also the safety and complications of botulinum toxin. “The data from the first real-world study on the use of the liquid toxin will be presented,” he anticipates. Ample space will be given to basic research, “involving many of the leading Italian researchers, to share the latest lines of research and increasingly deepen our knowledge of the many peculiarities of botulinum toxin, thanks to the contribution of top national and foreign experts”.