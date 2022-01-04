The first choice. Sven Botman is the reinforcement identified by Maldini and Massara to reinforce the Milan defense, who will have to do without the Dane Simon Kjaer until the end of the season. A profile that puts everyone in agreement, from the technical area to the scouting area, up to the property that must now give the ok to proceed. The main obstacle is represented by the price that Lille makes, 30 million euros, a figure considered excessive by the Rossoneri, but negotiable. The parties are working to find a meeting point, considering the excellent relations (the Leao and Maignan affairs are a confirmation) and the need for the French club to raise cash. THEAC Milan would like the Dutch international on a costly loan with redemption rights, which can become an obligation to fulfill certain conditions, spending less than the required 30 overall.

NO TO NEWCASTLE – An assist could come from will of Botman, who winks at Milan. Not by chance in recent days – writes the Times – said no to Newcastle’s proposal, who was ready to guarantee a rich offer to him (he currently earns 1.2 million euros gross a year) and to Lille. The central 2000 class does not want to fight for salvation, he wants an ambitious club that aims to win. Like AC Milan. A meeting with Lille is scheduled for the next few days to understand the room for maneuver.