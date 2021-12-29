The Dutchman first on the list in the rear, but he is not the only name under consideration by Maldini

January is the month of the Rossoneri investments in defense: the starting duo hypothesized for this season was the one made up of Kjaer and Tomori. Simon was one of the hits of the winter transfer market in 2020 (the same campaign as Ibra’s return), Tomori arrived from Chelsea exactly one year ago, onerous loan transformed into a permanent purchase in the summer. The couple was a guarantee of reliability, and found a luxury reserve in Romagnoli. Kjaer’s injury (injured knee and season ended six months early) forced a review of plans: Romagnoli has in the meantime returned to owner and captain, but a central third is needed and it is in this direction that the market will also move winter 2022. The season remains full of commitments even without the Champions League, between the scudetto run-up in the league and the Italian Cup: leaving Europe will, if anything, revise spending possibilities. However, there are at least two assumptions to consider: if the investment is worthwhile, the property has always shown itself to be available and generous. In addition, there are possible alternatives to the immediate millionaire transfer: with Sven Botman, for example, the idea is to proceed with an onerous loan to be realized next summer. A Tomori-style deal: the parallel holds true in terms of role and volume of expenditure. The former Chelsea cost a total of 29 million euros: a sum that could have been considered excessive for a defender but has already paid off the expectations. Even in terms of reliability, the comparison should hold up: Botman, Ajax school, 22 years old on 12 January, has 63 appearances for Lille, 12 of which (with a goal) in the current Ligue 1, 3 in this Champions League, 37 in last year’s championship ended with the title victory.

the alternatives – A deal that would meet the needs of Milan (technical and economic), less than those of Lille who should deprive themselves of their central owner in the middle of the season. For this reason, while waiting to receive signals from the French, in one direction or another, the Rossoneri management is also evaluating other profiles. Attila Szalai’s today is plan B, certainly more accessible in terms of costs: for 11 million he can leave Fenerbahce, where he had arrived in the usual market last January. 23-year-old Hungarian, he grew up in Rapid Vienna before a couple of stints at Mezőkövesd-Zsór (Hungary) and Apollōn Limassol, Cyprus. He is a strong point of the national team and has also attracted the attention of Napoli. The third way takes us back to France, a market to which the Rossoneri managers now usually turn: the track leads to Abdou Diallo, 25, of PSG. He can also play as a left-back, but in Paris he is more often on the bench. He has a globetrotting career: France, Belgium, Germany, France again. French youth selections, when he grew up he chose the national team of Senegal.

the other roles – The defense is the department that also has precedence over the others numerically: both Maldini, the Rossoneri manager and Pioli, have publicly admitted the need for an engagement. This does not mean that the other departments will be neglected: maneuvers underway in midfield to recover Yacine Adli early. However, Bordeaux’s pass is needed, which has him under contract until the summer, on loan from the Rossoneri. In attack, the possible opportunity will be evaluated: Kolo Muani of Nantes is, and in fact foreign competition is increasing, with Eintracht Frankfurt above all. For Lorenzo Lucca (Pisa) we will talk about it again in the summer.

December 29 – 08:01

