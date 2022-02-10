The AC Milan club had already tried, in vain, to buy the Lille defender in January. The Dutch is the first name in Maldini’s notebook, which will have to burn the competition

In the summer we will see but he, in the meantime, continues to score. In 2022 a goal against Marseille and another against PSG (with Donnarumma on goal). And we are talking about a defender. Sven Botman, what Milan likes. Indeed, the name at the top of the list, circled in red. In short, the first goal for June. The Dutch central is enjoying an excellent season, although Lille are sailing in those grayish territories, halfway across the ford. After the championship won last season with Galtier on the bench, this year i Dogues they’ve downsized heavily and Botman is one of the illustrious names coming out. Also because it will guarantee a substantial cash.

Sighting – Maldini and Massara tried to bring him to Milanello as early as January, without success. Partly because Lilla did not want to deprive themselves of one of their columns in the middle of the year and partly because Milan judged the requests out of the market. Now the skill of the Rossoneri management will consist in getting the better of the competition in the summer transfer session. And it will be tough. But in the meantime, something is already starting to move. His agent Nikkie Bruinenberg was spotted last night at San Siro for the Coppa Italia match against Lazio. Today can be the right day to sit down at the table with AC Milan and start weaving the threads of the operation. Super interlocutory meeting obviously, but with equal evidence the Rossoneri club wants to try to move forward with the Dutch central. See also Thieves in Sensi's house: theft in the apartment during Inter v Torino

Engagements – For which an important investment is expected. The money not spent in January will be used in June. We will have to discuss, if anything, the requests of Lilla. Certainly Elliott, as always, will not participate in auctions. The French club last month turned down an offer of over 45 million from Newcastle and, while on the one hand they cannot shoot a figure out of context, on the other hand it will hardly fall below those figures. Basically, however, they’ve already made it into the bill to lose it. “Botman is a great person and a top player who deserves to play in a club that can win the Champions League. If there is something that allows everyone to be satisfied next summer, we will discuss it. It is important to respect the commitments ”, said a few days ago the president of Lille. “I am sure that in the summer he will make the right decision: Milan and Newcastle are two great teams”, echoed agent Bruinenberg. That’s right, the same person who was at San Siro yesterday and could appear at Casa Milan today. One thing is certain: the AC Milan summer transfer market will be anything but boring. See also Putin begins his meeting with the countries that have sent troops to Kazakhstan

