The Italian banker Andrea Orcel with the president of Santander, Ana Botín, in the auditorium of the Courts of Plaza de Castilla in Madrid. JUAN MEDINA / Reuters

The trial against Banco Santander for the failed signing of Andrea Orcel as CEO of the entity has been suspended to allow the testimony of two witnesses in the case proposed by the defense of the Italian banker who were not in the room. The oral hearing, which began at 10:00 am this Wednesday in the assembly hall of the Plaza Castilla Courts, was attended by Orcel himself, who had no obligation to appear, and the president of Santander, Ana Botín, who has declared as a representative of the bank for more than an hour and a half. Botín and Orcel were sitting in the same row, only four seats apart, although they did not go beyond a greeting from the banker upon arrival.

The case dates back to September 2018, when Santander announced that it was signing Orcel as number two Of the entity. However, after not agreeing on the salary, and who should pay the bonus accumulated in the bank where he worked, UBS, in January 2019 Santander announced that it was renouncing the signing “due to its unacceptable cost.”

Soon after, Orcel sued the bank because he left UBS and understood that the situation damaged him reputationally; He claimed 112 million and his reinstatement at Santander. In January of this year it was announced that Orcel was signing as CEO of the Italian UniCredit and lowered its claim to 76 million. The key to the judgment is whether a four-page offer letter drawn up by Santander can be considered a binding employment contract or a non-binding initial offer. Even Orcel sued Santander for fraud, which was rejected by the court.

Botín’s argument has been that the entire negotiation was based on two principles: the absolute trust they had in Andrea Orcel (Roma, 57 years old) for the decades he had been working with Santander, and the absolute conviction that UBS would pay at least half of the bonus accumulated in the more than seven years of Orcel’s work, which exceeded 50 million. Botín believed that they would pay him part of the pending variable remuneration because he did not go to a competing bank, something that UBS rejected.

Trust with Orcel was broken

With this premise, said the banker, Santander announced in September 2018 the signing of Orcel in full force, convinced that they would reach an economic agreement, which would mean a considerable reduction compared to what the Italian charged at UBS “because the banks commercial companies do not pay the same as investment banks ”, he pointed out. After the months, and seeing that UBS was reluctant to pay the bonus, Santander refused to accept the bill that the Italian was demanding.

The executive asked for 35 million for the lost bonus from UBS and the 17 million agreed with Santander as a hiring bonus: 52 million in total. Then he received 13.5 million UBS, but, according to Botín, he refused to lower it from what he claimed from Santander, something that broke confidence.

Botín has assured that they never hired him “because in fact while we were negotiating he was still working for UBS” and that he could not present this high amount “before the shareholders’ meeting because socially and reputationally it was a risk that could cause us a 40% rejection, as has happened recently ”, in a veiled allusion to the State’s rejection of the increase in the salary of José Ignacio Goirigolzarri, Chairman of CaixaBank.

“It is not possible to sign a contract if it is not approved by the shareholders’ meeting,” explained Botín, who at all times has insisted that it was not a contract but a document that can be classified as a “letter-offer.” “You cannot sign a non-existent contract,” he insisted. The responsibility of the council was crucial, and the appointment “was subject to a series of conditions”, conditions that were not met and therefore “there was no service contract”.

“I am the president of a bank with 190,000 employees”

At times, the tone of Orcel’s defense attorney has been harsh on Botín’s opinions, going so far as to tell him that his claims were false. In a calm tone, the banker reminded her that she was “the executive president of Santander, which has 190,000 employees” and that everything they did was transparent and in good faith.

Perhaps to reduce the tension, the lawyer replied that he did not doubt the good work of the bank, “which is where I have my money and have been a shareholder since my grandfather’s time.” Then the judge, who has maintained a cordial tone with Botín, has confessed that he also has his savings in Santander, causing laughter in the assembly hall where the trial was held.

“For decades Orcel has piloted Santander’s most important operations because we thought he was the best and that is why we wanted him to come to the bank. However, later, after seeing that the remuneration was not reduced and he could not get UBS to pay him, as he had told us, the board began to have doubts about whether he was the right person to entrust the entity to him, “added Botín in clear reproach. .

The eight days of January

He has even described that from January 7, 2019 until the council of January 15, in which it was decided to reject his arrival, Botín tried to seek an agreement because he told him that his claims were impossible for Santander. “He told him that in this context, in which we had already raised the exits of Banco Popular, recently bought, there were reputational risks and the figure was not acceptable, we cannot move forward and he understood. Far from offering a lower figure, he insisted that he still had another three million missing in his claim and that he could not offer a lower figure ”.

All the technical questions and the details of the conversations with the heads of UBS have been left for the next appointment, pending date.