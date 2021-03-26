The president of Banco Santander, Ana Botín, in a file image. EFE

The president of Banco Santander, Ana Patricia Botín, demanded this Friday to promote the coordination of European countries to “work together and guarantee a rapid and sustainable recovery” and, above all, to accelerate vaccination. Likewise, it has encouraged Spain “to be the protagonist of the new stage and to lead growth again in the coming years”; But, for this, it is necessary to “take advantage of the moment to carry out reforms that attract and encourage local and foreign investment and improve productivity and the capacity to create employment and wealth in an inclusive way.”

“It is critical to have detailed vaccination plans and effective implementation in each country,” he stressed. “Despite the challenge we face, we have the means and I am confident that EU leaders will work together to achieve the vaccination target set. [que el 70% de la población adulta esté vacunada a final del verano]”, He emphasized. “If we execute the vaccination plan well, we can see an intense rebound in the Spanish economy in the second half of the year and during 2022,” he added.

Botín, who predicts that this way Spain could grow above 5% this year and the next, has assured that the European vaccination passport that will allow tourists to travel to Spain again will also be important. “The sooner it is approved, the sooner mobility will recover,” he said.

European funds will be very relevant in this recovery. “The rapid arrival of these funds to companies will accelerate the recovery and minimize the damage of the crisis, we must ensure that they serve as an impetus in the transition to a green and digital economy,” he said. For Botín, “it is the best way to guarantee the welfare state, but it is necessary to protect viable companies and support innovative companies with transformative potential.” “Rest assured that the banks will continue to be there,” he emphasized.

Coal ran out

The president of Santander, on the other hand, highlighted the bank’s commitment to leading the green transition with the financing of renewable energies, but also in the goal of reaching zero net emissions by 2050. “This is a huge change that will take time ”, He said,“ but our next steps are clear: first, we are going to focus on the industries that have the greatest impact on the climate, starting with energy in general and coal in particular; and by 2030, we are going to align our credits to the electric power sector with the objectives of the Paris Agreement ”.

According to its forecasts, by 2030 the bank will have stopped providing financial services to customers who derive more than 10% of their revenues from thermal coal and will reduce exposure to thermal coal mining worldwide. This, in his opinion, represents a change in the business model: “Yes, it is about managing the risks generated by climate change, but it is also a huge business opportunity.” In the meantime, the entity will continue to support individuals and businesses in making sustainable decisions, in particular meeting the goal of providing € 120 billion in green financing by 2025, which will increase to € 220 billion in 2030.

The Cantabrian banker has ensured, in a row, that the bank’s balance sheet is strong enough to grow organically in the most profitable businesses that consume less capital, such as corporate banking, private banking and payment platforms, and focused on America. This is the framework for the repurchase of 8.3% of the minority shareholders in Santander Mexico, announced this Friday, which represents a premium of 24.3% over the closing of the shares on Thursday.

At the same time, the bank will continue to invest in three strategic growth initiatives that are the essential pillars to transform Santander: One Santander, PagoNxt and Digital Consumer Bank. “These initiatives are critical to achieving our goal of being the best open financial services platform in the world,” said Botín.

Maximum dividend

Covid-19 has accelerated digital transformation, another of its strategic objectives, so that in 2020, 44% of sales were made through digital channels, compared to 36% in 2019; This dynamic has been even more pronounced in the United Kingdom, where digital sales reached 80% of the total. It has served more than 42 million digital customers, with a year-on-year increase of 15%. At the worst moment of the pandemic, it granted an average of 1 billion in new loans every day and accepted moratoriums on loans totaling 112 billion euros, of which 79% matured at the end of 2020.

The group closed the year with almost 23 million linked customers, which allowed it to maintain revenues similar to those of the previous year, about 45,000 million euros, and increase the net margin by 2%. Loans and deposits increased 5% and 10% year-on-year, respectively.

Regarding the dividend, the board agreed on Thursday to pay a cash dividend of 2.75 cents per share corresponding to 2020. This amount is the maximum possible within the limits established by the ECB in its December 2020 recommendation on dividends. and will be satisfied on May 4. The intention of the board is to resume a policy of remuneration to shareholders of 40% -50% of ordinary profit.