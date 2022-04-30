Spanish sailing continues to take steps forward in terms of preparation for the 2024 Paris Olympics. During this week, the French Olympic Week has been held in Hyeres and Spain completed it leaving good feelings. Of course, the podium resisted all the members of the team and the best classified were Diego Botín and Florian Trittel. The pair competing in the 49er was fourth. Joaquín Blanco was sixth in ILCA 7; Jordi Xammar and Nora Brugman were seventh in the 470 Mixed and Gisela Pulido finished 14th in the Women’s Formula Kite.

The Medal Race was scheduled for this Sunday in Hyeres and Spain managed to compete in four classes. Diego Botín and Florian Trittel could not get past sixth place, although they continue to confirm their progress and improvement because they have been competing together in the 49er for a few months. The victory in this class went to the Poles Dominik Buksak and Szymon Wierzbicki. As for ILCA7, Joaquín Blanco from the Canary Islands finished the Medal Race in tenth place and hence his sixth position in the general. With this result, Blanco takes a step forward in the international fleet after starting the season with a 13th place in the Trofeo Princesa Sofía. The Cypriot Pavlos Contides, silver in London 2012, won the category.

With a fourth place in the Medal Race, Jordi Xammar and Nora Brugman could not improve their position in the general of 470 Mixed, in which they finished with a seventh. The scarce and unstable wind played against the new Catalan crew that a few weeks ago won the title in Sofia. The Swedes Anton Dahlberg, silver in Tokyo, and Lovisa Karlsson were the big winners. Finally, in the Women’s Formula Kite, Gisela Pulido once again suffered from the lack of wind and her problems with the larger kites. The Catalan did not manage to pass the Semifinal and finished in 14th place. Pulido needs a very windy regatta course and with this condition she is one of the best in the world. The French Daniela Moroz climbed to the first step of the podium signing her second international victory of the season. On the other hand, as for the rest of the Spaniards who competed in the French Olympic week, the couple Patricia Suárez and Maria Cantero was 15th in 49er FX and in ILCA 6, the best was the Catalan Cristina Pujol (27th).