The Boticário Group has more than 600 vacancies open for different areas, with the majority of positions being Administrative. The opportunities are in São Paulo, Paraná, Rio de Janeiro, Paraíba, Rio Grande do Sul, Pará, Rio Grande do Norte, Mato Grosso, Espírito Santo, Minas Gerais, Santa Catarina, Amazonas and Goiás.

The areas covered are: administrative areas (331), commercial and sales (134), education (1), financial (8), IT (5), supplies (23), communication and marketing (1), engineering (2) and telemarketing (7). Interested parties can check available vacancies and registrations on the platform's website Catho .

Among the benefits that the company offers are group life insurance, meal vouchers, transport vouchers, PPR, among others and they vary according to the location and position of the candidates.