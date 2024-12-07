To be healthy and for our body to function correctly we need various substances and compounds. Some of them are formed within our body and others we have to provide through feeding and the way of life we ​​lead.

Among many of these elements we find omega 3 fatty acids, which are not produced in our body through food. According to the National Institutes of Health, there are three omega 3 fatty acidswhich are: «Alpha-linolenic acid (ALA), eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA) and docosahexaenoic acid (DHA). ALA is mainly found in vegetable oils such as flaxseed, soybean and canola. DHA and EPA are found in fish and shellfish.

Omega three is essential for several of the benefits it offers our body and, without it, it would not function as it should, causing discomfort or health problems that, extended over time, could cause greater damage. The pharmacist and nutritionist popularly known as Boticaria García On social media, he has talked about the benefits of omega 3 and how it works within us.

As he explains in one of his latest videos, omega 3 is anti-inflammatory and acts by making cells, when inflamed, stop having a rigid membrane, that is, it makes them more flexible and this makes them more receptive to external stimuli. , such as insulin“the key that opens the cell” so that substances such as glucose can enter. In this way, glucose can be used and stored without its levels skyrocketing in the blood.









Furthermore: «When cells are inflamed they produce inflammatory compounds that have negative effects on many organs and on the body in general. Omega 3 fatty acids have the ability to produce protective compounds, in fact some are called protectins, which reduce the production of these substances and have an anti-inflammatory effect,” explains Boticaria with the help of several elements to make it more visual.

As Boticaria García points out, salmon, oily fish, nuts and seeds are some of the foods that help get adequate amounts of omega 3. The ‘National Institutes of Health’ adds and specifies others such as shellfish, tuna, mackerel, herring, sardines, flax seeds and their oil, chia, canola oil, soybean oil, black walnuts and some fortified foods. like some eggs, yogurts, juices or milk.

As is known, there is also a way to give omega 3 to the body through supplements, although the option of introducing them through food will always be better.

Symptoms of lack of omega 3 in the body

Going to the source cited above, a deficiency of omega 3 can be noticed outside the body by different signs. Some of them are rough, scaly skinskin rashes and redness with swelling and itching. It also usually happens that the hair and nails they appear weak or that we have more fatigue and sleeping problems.