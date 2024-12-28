If there is something that cannot be missed at Christmas, in addition to opening gifts and spending time with family, it is enjoying some impressive banquets. Prawns, lambIberian ham, cheese, stuffed chicken, nougat… There are countless typical dishes that during these dates they consume more than ever.

The first big gathering is Christmas Eve dinner and then comes New Year’s Eve. Between one and the other there are a few days of rest, so many people take the opportunity to follow some feeding routine and eat moderately. However, the doctor in Pharmacy and nutritionist Boticaria García warns that this It can be a tremendous mistake if you do not follow a proper diet..

Boticaria García warns about what you should not do between Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve

The doctor in Pharmacy and Nutritionist Boticaria García alert on social networks that following a detox diet between Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve can put your health at risk. «Your body will interpret it as aggression and will try to protect itself»he states.

The expert explains that the body will develop mechanisms to spend less and accumulate more energy. «The famous yo-yo effect. For this reason, 90% of diets not based on scientific evidence fail,” he adds.









Boticaria García lists a list of the issues that can be developed if you follow this eating plan: «Nutritional deficienciesloss of muscle mass, fatigue and weakness, digestive problemschanges in mood, metabolic alterations and eating disorders.

The nutritionist points out that enjoying these days is important, but we have to listen to our body. “Don’t play with your hunger unnecessarily”sentence.