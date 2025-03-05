To enjoy a Good healthit is essential to carry a balanced diet that provides all nutrients essential. Among them, the protein Play a key role in body functioning, since it is not only a Basic muscle tissue componentbut it can also serve as energy source. However, over the years many doubts have emerged about what is the optimal amount of protein that must be consumed daily.

With the aim of shedding light on this matter, the pharmacist and disseminator María de los Ángeles García, better known as Boticaria García, has addressed this theme in the ‘Serranos bodies’ podcast, which he shares with Javier Butragueño, revealing the Latest scientific recommendations about protein consumption and offering Practical tips to maintain good muscle health.

Boticaria García began the conversation pointing out how Recommendations About protein intake have changed in recent years. “Traditionally it seems that we have fallen short, 0.8 grams were said per kilo, but now it has been seen and there are very recent studies that reach four, right?” He asked his partner.

For his part, Butragueño confirmed that the most recent studies have high the recommended amount of protein. “In 2025 we have seen some systematic review that can be seen that can be up to three grams per kilogram of weight or even a little more,” said the nutrition expert.









How much protein is it really necessary?

This implies an important change with respect to traditional recommendations, which They used to establish a minimum of 0.8 grams of protein per kilogram body weight. With the new data, the recommended amounts can triple In some cases, especially for those who seek to maintain or gain muscle mass.

Despite these new figures, Boticaria García insisted on the importance of each person adapt your protein consumption according to your needs individual. “We always recommend that it is a nutritionist who adjusts it, but we can give a trick for everyone …”, said the disseminator.

One of the most relevant aspects that stood out in the podcast is that the key is not only in the amount of proteins, but in how they are distributed Throughout the day. “All of us who want to maintain that muscle mass, what we should do is include a ration of sufficient protein in each meal,” said the expert.

However, as the nutrition expert revealed, so that protein intake is really beneficial, Not all sources are just as recommended. «What protein? Because of proteins that are of healthy origin, such as those of legumes, such as eggs, for example, those of birds or those of fish, ”explained Boticaria García.