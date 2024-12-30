If we think of the most revered foods in Spain, surely many would point to paella, ham or the potato omelet. Regarding the latter made with few ingredients, there are several debates about how it is better.

One of them is about whether to eat it with onion or without onion and the other, whether it should be eaten very cooked or rare, juicier. Whatever your preference, the truth is that this very Spanish recipe is available in practically all bars, it is made in all homes and, today, you can find it in almost all supermarkets.

As it is a product that is handcrafted and contains eggs, some people may be reluctant to buy the packaged tortilla already made, doubting its if it is healthy or if it is even dangerous to eat it. To clear up these doubts, the nutritionist and pharmacist Boticaria García, already famous on social networks, has given several clues regarding the supermarket potato omelette.

Boticaria García’s opinion on packaged tortillas

As usual, he has shared a video in which he recreates a conversation between two people, the one who raises the doubts and the one who resolves them, and begins with the following question: «Hey Boti, is packaged tortilla a good option?». To which the professional responds that there is none like our grandmother’s, referring to the fact that if it is homemade it is better, but she points out that the packaged one can be taken sporadically, for a birthday, to take to the beach or at home. rural, etc.









Even so, Boticaria warns that not all packaged potato tortillas are the same, indicating that we must look closely at your labelso that the percentages of egg and potato it contains are high, as well as in the case of onion if it contains it. He also points out that it will be better if it contains olive oil in addition to sunflower oil.

As can be seen in the video, the one she shows would accumulate 98% “real ingredients”so this packaged tortilla would be a good option to include in our diet, albeit infrequently.

Given this concept of ‘real ingredients’, one of the comments wonders what the remaining 2% would be and other users of the social network have taken it upon themselves to inform him that they would be additives and preservativeswhich are not considered foods and, furthermore, are in a low percentage.