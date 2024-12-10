There is very little left until the Christmas holidays arrive and if there is something that characterizes these designated dates, it is the lunches and dinners which are usually done with family or friends. Many of them can take place in restaurants but it is common for loved ones to gather at home to celebrate Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Year’s Eve or New Year’s Eve.

Sitting at the table on these dates is the perfect excuse to get together and celebrate in company, but also to taste delicious dishes that we don’t usually prepare at other times of the year.

Canapés, roast meats, fish in sauce, all types of seafood, sausages, cheeses, nougats, pollorones… There are many typical foods for Christmas and, although each house makes a menu to suit all diners, It is usually common that we overindulge in eating foods that are not always healthy or they do not feel good to us, especially when we take them in excess.

Furthermore, it may happen that at those lunches and dinners we forget a key food for our body: vegetables and greens. For this reason, the nutritionist and doctor in pharmacy Marián García, better known as Boticaria García, wanted to give some ideas of the vegetables that we can include in our Christmas menus without giving up flavor and fun and special recipes.









Vegetables, also present at Christmas

«Vegetables and Christmas do not seem to go hand in hand, however, vegetables on these dates they deserve their prominenceeither shining on their own or as an accompaniment,” Boticaria begins.

As shown in the video that he shares on his social networks, we can start with a eggplant pate as a starter to accompany powerful meals. To continue, it shows the versatility of the tomatoeswhich we can prepare “stuffed or cherry tomatoes with feta or mozzarella, they are the kings of healthy skewers.”

Other ideas go through include green leaves such as lamb’s lettuce or arugula: «Of course, remember to give them a little bit of vine, for example, accompanying them with a good vinaigrette, some pomegranate balls and pieces of sprinkled nuts to give it a ‘crunchy’ touch.

The nutritionist also highlights the world of mushrooms and fungibeing a light option in the form of stir-fries “and full of minerals to accompany meats and fish.” Finally, he recommends vegetables that are already ready to consume, such as asparagus or peppers in a jar already cooked and cooked. Thus, Boticaria ends with a curious poem: “At Christmas they eat nougat and also lots of vegetables.”