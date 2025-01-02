He oil It is one of the basic aspects of the shopping basket of any country with a Mediterranean diet. One of them is Spain. When going to the supermarket you can find all kinds of oils and brands.

One of the great dilemmas is to answer whether it is better to cook with olive or sunflower oil and, more specifically, which one is best for frying.

Traditionally, it has been used in many houses the sunflower one to fry. They both have properties. For example, olive oil, rich in polyphenols, antioxidants and good-for-health fats, prevents cardiovascular diseases, is good for brain health or helps the immune system. In the case of sunflower oil, it may also have antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. Boticaria García answers whether it is better to fry with olive or sunflower oil In this sense, the popularizer Boticaria García has responded to this question. «It is true that by heating both oils to high temperatures its molecules are oxidizedproducing peroxides, aldehydes and ketones,” says the pharmacist and nutritionist.





This gives rise to compounds “potentially toxic to cells”but there are small differences. As García highlights, “the monounsaturated fats in olive oil are more stable and they resist high temperatures better. He emphasizes that “the polyunsaturated fats in sunflower oil” are more easily oxidized. Boticaria García explains that «“If you can afford it, it’s healthier.”. In this sense, although olive oil prices are high, especially in recent years, the Government has eliminated VAT on this product for the next three months.

