The alkaline diet is based on the idea that certain foods can change the acidity level of our bodythat is, the pH. This helps us maintain a healthy balance.

This feeding routine has gained popularity in recent years for several reasons. It is believed that increases energy levels and prevents diseases such as cancer. From the Mira Cueto Clinic mention some of its benefits: «Improves the muscular systembone and cardiovascular, maintains optimal levels of calcium in the blood, avoids inflammatory problems“, increases alertness and reduces the risk of infections.”

In addition to all this, many follow her as method to lose weight. Examples of this are famous as Victoria BeckhamGwyneth Paltrow or Kristen Dunst.

Fruit : lemons, oranges, melons, strawberries.

Vegetables : spinach, broccoli, carrots, cucumbers.

Legumes : lentils, chickpeas, beans.

Seeds and nuts: chia, almonds.

Meats : red and processed.

Dairy : cheese, yogurt.

Carbohydrates : white bread, pasta.

Sugar and processed foods: soft drinks, sweets.

Experts from the Mira Cueto Clinic maintain that the alkaline diet is characterized by “entail a slow transition”. “The ideal is to start by eliminating one acidic food each day and, at the same time, try to have only one alkaline meal per day,” they add.









Although there are people who follow this eating plan, there are many who they wonder if it really works. The doctor in Pharmacy and nutritionist Boticaria García has published a video on social networks in which he talks about the alkaline diet and explain if it helps to lose weight.

Boticaria García She wanted to be very clear about the alkaline diet. «I am blunt. There is no scientific evidence. Not to stay healthier, not to lose weight, much less to cure cancer,” he says.

The doctor of Pharmacy and nutritionist assures that this eating routine is based on a “false principle”. He explains: «The pH of our body remains stable between 7.35 and 7.45. This is capable of self-regulation in case some external factor raises or lowers it a little. To understand it, like a swimming pool that has an automatic chlorination system.

Boticaria states that pH “cannot be modified happily with food”. «The origin of this diet revolves around the so-called Warburg effect, which occurs in a oncological process by which cancer cells have a greater capacity to acidify. Connecting the dots, someone thought: ‘If we find an alkaline environment, which is the opposite, we could stop this acidification and, therefore, cancer,'” he clarifies.

«In his head it sounded great. and it would be wonderful if it weren’t for the fact that unless you take kilos and kilos of bicarbonate, which is not recommended, the pH in the cells It will last regardless of what you eat.», concludes the expert.