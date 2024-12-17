When we go to the supermarket looking for fresh fruitsit is common to find pears that have small spots on your skina detail that often makes us doubt its quality. In that sense, to clarify the questions that consumers may have regarding these fruits, the pharmacist and disseminator María de los Ángeles García, known on social networks as ‘Boticaria García’, has explained in an Instagram video What are these spots and if it is advisable to eat the pears that have them.

In the publication, Boticaria García assures that these stains have a technical name: Russeting. “This stain is called Russeting, it is in the genes of the pear and is a distinctive sign of quality,” he points out.

According to the expert, Russeting occurs when the pear suffers some kind of damageeither due to blows or friction during its development. «This stain is a protective scar. If the pear is damaged mechanically, for whatever reason, in the place of the cells that are destroyed, cork-like cells appear, thus corked, which become the shield and protection of the fruit,” he explains.

A change in the paradigm

As he explains in the video, for years, These marks were thought to be a sign of poor quality. in the fruit. However, advances in knowledge about pear cultivation have changed this perception. “Before, it was thought that Russeting harmed the quality of the fruit, but now we know that it is a valuable brand, which improves the quality of the fruit because it has protected it from environmental stress,” confesses Boticaria García.









Russeting works as a natural defense against external factors such as weather or shock, keeping the fruit in good condition. “Environmental conditions are stressful and Russeting will protect them so that they preserve all the good things inside,” says the pharmacist, emphasizing that These stains are an ally of quality and not a defect.

Finally, the expert points out that the Russeting phenomenon is not exclusive to pears, since it can also be seen in other fruits, such as apples. “Know that this is not only appreciated in the pear, but also in other fruits, such as the apple,” he concludes.