Christmas trees, Nativity scenes, Christmas carols, lights, nougat… There are many elements typical of these dates holidays in which millions of Spaniards celebrate Christmas Eve, Christmas, New Year’s Eve, New Year and Three Wise Men.

For a period of about two weeks, the magic of Christmas floods the streets and houses, preparing us for a special dates full of reunions, gatherings with family or parties with friends.

If there is something common in almost any celebration around this time, it is that food and drink abound wherever we go. It is quite common that, during the holidays, each home or restaurant prepares a special menu with foods that we normally do not usually eat or recipes that are more elaborate than usual.

Furthermore, the amount of food prepared is usually very large, also bringing out alcoholic beverages such as wines, cavas, champagne, liqueurs and other types of them. Thus, Christmas involves excesses that we are not usually used to and that can cause discomfort to our body or even health problems.









Bloating, poor digestion, burning or reflux, drunkenness, constipation, diarrhea… There are many conditions that we can suffer from Christmas binges, so it is important to know our limits and maintain dietary and nutritional standards to feel good even if we indulge in some indulgences and enjoy food and drink.

Physical activity against Christmas excesses

On the other hand, sleeping poorly, taking naps while we digest, or spending a long time without moving or leaving the house can also take its toll on us. That is why Marian García, popularly known as Boticaria Garcíahas shared in an interview for ABC what are his keys to feel well physically this Christmas.

When asked what works best against these Christmas excesses, Boticaria is clear: «Strength exercises: dumbbells, squats, lifting weights. Walking the 10,000 steps is phenomenal but it is to not be bad, it is not good to be well,” explains the nutritionist and pharmacist.

As indicated in the aforementioned interview, “there is no need to spend money” joining the gym or using very technical equipment. Thus, with between 10 and 20 minutes of exercise daily in which we give prominence to the arms, legs and core, it would be sufficient. «With a few bands it is enough. They don’t take up space, they are cheap and they fit in your pocket,” says Boticaria, providing a simple and effective solution to deal with the excesses of Christmas.