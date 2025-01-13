Christmas gatherings and the cold have formed the perfect cocktail for an increase in flu infections and other respiratory diseases associated with this time of year. In the next two weeks, the peak of this wave of cases is expected to arrive, which has some medical centers and hospitals in Spain collapsed.

Sometimes, the flu is confused with the common cold or catarrh, because both appear at the same time of year and have some similar symptoms. However, the two conditions have different intensity and risk of complications, so It is important to know how to differentiate them.

The differences between the flu and the cold

In this sense, Boticaria García has resolved the mystery. During her intervention on the RNE program ‘It’s not just any day’, the nutritionist and communicator revealed what they are. the symptoms that differentiate the flu from the cold.

Unlike the flu, explains Boticaria García, “a cold is compatible with ordinary life”since it allows you to follow the usual routine: “You can go to work, go shopping… you have a runny nose, but you go.”









The cold allows you to lead a normal life, while, in the case of the flu, this is not possible, since symptoms are “more intense”. “It’s like a truck runs over you,” explains Boticaria García in the RNE program presented by Pepa Fernández.

The nutritionist points out that there are six symptoms that help differentiate between both conditions. In this way, he explains, with the flu you have “high fever, a lot of headache and a lot of muscle pain”while with a cold it is “runny nose, cough and sore throat.”

flu treatment

In an intervention on the Antena 3 program ‘And now Sonsoles’, Boticaria García explains that the flu is a virus, so “it should not be treated with antibiotics”, but rather with ibuprofen and paracetamolwhich will help cope with the symptoms of fever and pain.

Additionally, you can take flu. However, the communicator warned in the program: “Not everyone can take them, since people with hypertension should not take these medications.”

Likewise, Boticaria García denied in the Antena 3 program one of the most widespread myths among the population to end the cough: «There is no evidence that the onion reduce the number of times you cough during the night.