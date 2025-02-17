Marian García has been in ‘Zapeando‘(La Sexta) To address a topic that usually arouses a lot of debate: how should breakfast really be? Taking into account that it is the most important food of the day, should it also be the most copious? This matter has a lot of crumb and has given a lot of play in the live, with a Dani Mateo in front that did not give credit to what Boticaria García I was counting.

And is that the first thing that has ‘eliminated’ of a balanced breakfast has been processed sugar. «It has always been said that the brain necessary sugar to perform and produce and is true in part, because that glucose can take it from other healthier foods, such as broccoli, vegetables in general, fruits, and the bread! Whole wheat bread to start the morning! ”He said. Thus incorporated the first of the ‘recommended’ for this start of the day: “whole wheat bread, for example, which can contribute those sugars that are usually recommended.”

And from this to orange juice, another classic among the classics. In fact, it is offered in coffee shops and bars to accompany coffee and bread. Boticaria García It has been resounding about it: «The fruit always better in raw, raw, nothing to crush. When squeezing the juice we remove the fiber, which is what prevents a peak of glucose that is usually not beneficial for the body. In addition, let’s eat more, because … you wouldn’t eat three oranges? But we do drink that juice that is extracted from those pieces ».

Ideal breakfast according to Boticaria García

Whole wheat breadvegetable who likes it, fruit without crushing … “and no pastries and things, if possible, because in the end the sweet calls the sweet and will go hunger sooner, in addition to adding extra calories that can be avoided,” He has sentenced. With this, coffee, alone or with milk. What has Boticaria García commented on this drink, the star of any breakfast? In this case, no restrictions and even a recommendation: “There is an important study that affirms that taking three cups a day, or at least one, everything is said, helps reduce the risk of heart attack and suffer from cardiovascular diseases.”









As for milk, that some time to this part are “demonizing,” the nutrition and dietary expert has said that “it is a recommended and very complete food. Calcium is essential and when taking it in milk because it is consumed faster, in a glass a day, for example ».

Finally, he has focused on the Carbohydrates and in the recommendation they are. He has put the eggs in the focus, «either scrambled or cooked, as preferred. Each egg provides 7 grams of carbohydrates and think that, in women, for example, a daily intake of hydrates of between 90 and 100 grams is recommended, so fixed if there is room, ”he has ended up saying.