Losing weight is a concept that, today, can be associated more with aesthetics than with health, given the importance that people's image has gained and the need to fit into beauty canons over time. Sin However, losing weight is, in many cases, a benefit for our body and mind, as long as it is done in a controlled manner, advised and analyzed by a doctor or health professional specialized in it. Although losing weight is something that depends of many factors such as the muscle mass we have, the percentage of fat, water, bones, age or genetics, each one can do it depending on their needs and always as long as it is something healthy. One of the well-known methods for this is to perform physical activity and combine it with a varied diet appropriate to our pace of life. Thus, the case of someone who works 8 hours sitting will not be the same as that of a person who has time to stay active at any time of the day. One of the exercises that many people do because it is easy, simple and suitable for anyone is walking. From the Mayo Clinic they affirm that among its benefits are reducing the risk of having various health problems such as obesity, diabetes, heart disease, high blood pressure and depression. Is walking 10,000 steps enough to lose weight? However, Walking may not be enough to achieve our goals, since it is an aerobic exercise that, for example, leaves behind exercising the muscles, developing strength or flexibility. The nutritionist, pharmacist and leader in scientific dissemination, Boticaria García, has spoken about this. Popular for the information she shares on her social networks, in an interview for ABC the professional has spoken about the myth that 10,000 steps a day are enough to stay in shape. «It's not good for being well»Although any physical activity is usually better than doing nothing, Boticaria affirms that taking 10,000 steps a day should not be the only thing we do to lose weight and achieve good physical condition: «Walking 10,000 steps It is phenomenal but it is to not be bad, it is not good to be good," said the professional. Thus, in the aforementioned interview he also specified what would be ideal: «Strength exercises: dumbbells, squats, lifting weights. […] You don't need to go to the gym. 10 to 20 minutes a day exercising arms, legs and core is fine. No need to spend money. A few bands are enough. They don't take up space, they are cheap and they fit in your pocket," explains Boticaria García.

