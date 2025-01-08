Christmas is definitely over. It’s time to get back to the routine, which in addition to working involves a healthy diet after the excesses of the last two weeks. One of the aspects of health that is most monitored after heavy meals, alcohol and sweets is cholesterol.

Boticaria García clarifies whether cholesterol is healthy

Those who have high cholesterol must take care of their diet and that is when they consider whether or not it is appropriate to eat certain foods. Among them, the egg. The popularizer Boticaria García has resolved this dilemma.

«To all those who say that eating eggs is bad because they have cholesterol and what is eaten is raised, 2025 comes with a little surprise,” he begins by explaining the myths that may exist around this food.

The nutritionist also points out that the FDA – the United States Food and Drug Administration – has updated its classification of healthy foods, something that hasn’t happened since the 90s: “It was time.” So, says Boticaria, a food to be considered healthy had to be “low in salt, total fat, saturated fat and cholesterol.”









Now this has changed and a healthy food “must also be low in saltbut not in all types of fat but only low in saturated fats and also sugar».

Low in salt

Low in saturated fat

Low in sugar

It is for these reasons that the egg has become a healthy food: «The sanbenito is definitively removed». Furthermore, the communicator answers the question of how many you can eat and points out that it all depends on “how and with what you eat them”: “In general, eating one a day is considered a good option.”

High levels of this substance increase the risk of heart disease since fatty deposits can form in the blood vessels and make it difficult for blood to flow through the arteries.

One of the ways to prevent high cholesterol is to lead a healthy lifestyle with a varied and balanced diet, low in salt, limiting animal fats and exercising for at least 30 minutes a day.