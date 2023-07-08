Botic van de Zandschulp failed to reach the third round at Wimbledon. The 27-year-old Dutchman, who reached the second round yesterday after a wear and tear, lost after 2 hours and 49 minutes in four sets to Spaniard Alejandro Davidovich Fokina: 1-6, 6-2, 4-6, 3-6. With that, all Dutchmen are eliminated in singles at Wimbledon.

Van de Zandschulp needed five sets to reach the second round of Wimbledon yesterday. The victory felt like a relief to him, because after injuries and six defeats in a row, he won a game for the first time since April 22. Against Davidovich Fokina, however, it soon became clear that Van de Zandschulp, the number 44 in the world ranking, would face a tough match.

In the first set, the Dutchman had nothing to say against his Spanish opponent. Van de Zandschulp served very mediocre and hit three double faults in the first set. Davidovich Fokina quickly took a 5-0 lead and took the set 6-1 within half an hour. Van de Zandschulp recovered nicely in the second set. The Dutchman started to play better and won the second set 6-2. However, Van de Zandschulp’s revival turned out to be short-lived.

Botic of the Sand Scallop. © REUTERS



Davidovich Fokina proved simply too strong in the two sets that followed. He won them both and qualified for the next round. Davidovich Fokina caused frustration for Van de Zandschulp by hitting an underhand service several times, including once on a break point. The 24-year-old Spaniard had success with it several times.

“It was hit and miss. I didn’t start well again, as has often happened lately. How come I got off to such a bad start? If I had known that, I would have done it differently,” said Van de Zandschulp afterwards.

Back to gravel

Van de Zandschulp hopes to have regained his form in more than two weeks when he participates in the Hamburg clay court tournament. "At the moment I am certainly not in top form, you need competitions for that. From next week I will train as hard as possible, because it is not that I have a button or a secret recipe that suddenly puts me back in top shape very quickly."

After the earlier elimination of Tallon Grepes and Gijs Brouwer, all Dutchmen have been eliminated in singles at Wimbledon. Last year, Van de Zandschulp reached the fourth round at Wimbledon. He then lost to Rafael Nadal in the round of 16. No points were awarded then, because the tournament had decided to exclude the Russians and Belarusians because of the war in Ukraine.

Worst performance of the Dutch at Wimbledon since 2017 The Dutch tennis players have delivered their worst performance at Wimbledon since 2017. Six years ago, no Dutch player managed to reach the second round in London. Van de Zandschulp was the only one this year. The Netherlands was not represented in the women’s singles this year for the first time since 2014. Arantxa Rus, the best Dutch tennis player, lost in the qualifications. Five years ago, Kiki Bertens, who has since retired, reached the quarter finals. Van de Zandschulp and Tim van Rijthoven reached the fourth round last year.

Live blog

view important updates 5:23 pm

We will therefore immediately close this live blog. Thanks for following! 5:15 pm

Alas, that was it for Van de Zandschulp! Davidovich Fokina uses one of his many match points and eliminates the Dutchman. 17:11

Davidovich Fokina already got a match point, but Van de Zandschulp got rid of that. But the Dutchman has his back against the wall. 5:03 PM

No Unfortunately. It will be 5-3 and so Davidovich Fokina only needs one more game to win the match. 5:02 PM

With a 4-3 score it is now deuce. Can Van de Zandschulp place the very important break? 4:55 pm

Van de Zandschulp does not give up and makes it 3-4 after a 2-4 deficit. Can the Dutchman still turn it around? 4:49 pm

2-3! Van de Zandschulp does something in return. 4:46 pm

Love game Davidovich Fokina! Things are now quickly going in the wrong direction for Van de Zandschulp… 4:45 pm

Break Davidovich Fokina! Van de Zandschulp is broken in the fourth set and now really has to work: 1-2. The conviction seems to have disappeared from the Dutchman, can he still turn this around? 4:40 pm

The men have started the fourth set: 1-1. 16:33

Davidovich Fokina takes the third set! The Spaniard wins his own game and takes the lead again. Van de Zandschulp now has to win two sets in a row to prevent elimination, will he succeed? 16:26

Unlike at the beginning of this week, it is dry and summery weather in London. The sun is shining and the temperature is touching 28 degrees, perhaps this will play a role as the match lasts. Van de Zandschulp played a long five-setter against Zhang yesterday, while Davidovich Fokina dealt with Arthur Fils in three sets. Summer weather in London. © ANP/EPA

16:18

Davidovich Fokina is treated for a wound on his hand, but can continue after a short break. It is now 2-4 in the third set, Van de Zandschulp serves. 16:02

An entertaining pot on court 15! Davidovich Fokina smashes into the net and pulls his shirt over his head in frustration. The Spaniard then tries to surprise Van de Zandschulp with an underhand service, but the Dutchman is alert. The game waves up and down, but it is Davidovich Fokina who wins the fourth game: 1-3. 15:48

The Spaniard cashes in on his break and also takes the second game: 0-2 in the third set. 15:43

Break Davidovich Fokina! Van de Zandschulp is immediately broken in the third set: 0-1. False start for the Dutchman! 3:35 pm

Break van de Zandschulp, second set goes to the Dutchman! Another break from the Dutchman, with which he takes the second set: 6-2. 15:28

Love game Van de Zandschulp! Another strong service game from the Dutchman: 5-2 Will he tie the score in sets? Follow it here! 15:17

Great game for Van de Zandschulp. He takes four points in a row and extends his lead in the second set: 4-1. The Dutchman is back in the game! 15:10

Holger Rune next opponent While Van de Zandschulp and Davidovich Fokina are still busy, their opponent in the third round is already known: Holger rune. The Danish number six in the world settled in the second round on Court 3 in three sets with Spaniard Roberto Carbales Baena (ATP 57): 6-3, 7-6 (7/3) and 6-4 after 2 hours and 37 minutes.

