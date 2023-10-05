Botic van de Zandschulp has won a masters tournament in Shanghai for the first time since mid-April. The Netherlands number 2 reached the second round in Shanghai by beating Australian Christopher O’Connell 6-2 6-7 (2) 6-4. With a 6-5 lead in the second set, Van de Zandschulp was allowed to serve before the match.

