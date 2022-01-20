Australian OpenBotic van de Zandschulp has secured a place in the third round of the Australian Open. The number 57 in the world saw the Frenchman Richard Gasquet give up in the third set. Van de Zandschulp was leading 4-0, 4-6, 6-0.











The 26-year-old Van de Zandschulp is the first Dutch man in the third round of the Australian Open since 2011. Eleven years ago, Robin Haase managed to make it to the last 32.

A squatter awaits in the third round. Van de Zandschulp will then compete against the winner of the game between the Russian Daniil Medvedev, the number one on the placement list after the departure of Novak Djokovic, and the Australian public favorite Nick Kyrgios from Australia. They are currently playing their second round match in the Rod Laver Arena.

Gasquet, who had defeated his 29th-seeded compatriot Ugo Humbert in the previous round, is the former number 7 in the world. He dropped to 81st place at the age of 35. In the run-up to the tournament, he tested positive for corona. He was in quarantine and therefore did not play a preparatory tournament. Against Van de Zandschulp, the pipe was empty after more than two sets.

Richard Gasquet. © AP

