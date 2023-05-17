Botic van de Zandschulp and Robin Haase have reached the semi-finals of the doubles at the clay tournament in Rome. They were too strong for the Scot Jamie Murray and Michael Venus from New Zealand in three sets: 3-6, 7-6 (3), 10-6.
Van de Zandschulp and Haase may encounter Wesley Koolhof and his British partner Neal Skupski in the semi-final. That duo must win the quarterfinals against the Australians Jason Kubler and Alex De Minaur.
Van de Zandschulp failed last Friday in the second round of the singles in Rome. He lost in two sets against Laslo Djere from Serbia: 6-2, 6-4.
Among the women, Demi Schuurs and her American partner Desirae Krawczyk qualified for the semi-finals of the doubles. They beat Norwegian Ulrikke Eikeri and Miyu Kato from Japan in Rome: 6-3, 6-3.
