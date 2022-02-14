By winning a spot, Van de Zandschulp can once again call himself top fifty player. The 26-year-old tennis player from Wageningen was already that at the end of January, but lost a spot the following week. The highest ranked Dutch tennis player has regained that thanks to his performance in Rotterdam.

Tallon Greek track also rose two places, to 60th position. That is his best classification so far for the Haarlemmer. The 25-year-old Greek track entered the top 100 last fall by winning five challengers in a row. He caused a sensation by winning no fewer than 29 consecutive matches, a series of victories that only ended when Greek track had to bow in five sets to Pablo Carreño Busta in the second round of the Australian Open. Carreño Busta is the number 18 in the world.

Nothing changed in the top 10. 21-year-old Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime, who won his first ATP title in Ahoy, remained in ninth place.

In the women’s competition, Anett Kontaveit from Estonia climbed from ninth to sixth place with a win of the WTA tournament in Saint Petersburg. Dutch tennis star Arantxa Rus dropped from 63 to 68.

