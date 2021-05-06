The Government of the City of Buenos Aires developed an artificial intelligence system to detect coronavirus patterns through coughing. It works through Boti, the Buenos Aires chatbot, which since Tuesday is enabled for neighbors to send their cough audio voluntarily through WhatsApp.

The new initiative allows collaborating with the research carried out by the Buenos Aires Ministry of Innovation, which seeks study coughs compatible with the disease to speed up the detection of new cases.

According to what they said from the City Government, the person who wants to know if your symptoms are compatible With Covid-19, you can send a message via WhatsApp to the number 11 5050 0147.

Then you must answer the protocol questions defined by the health authorities and, finally, you can record and send an audio with your cough.

The tweet from Will Cathcart, Head of WhatsApp, about the new Boti functionality.

The chatbot will be able to recognize and analyze it through the neural network developed to differentiate whether it matches positive case patterns. If the result is positive, the patient will be suggested to visit a Testing Center for health system personnel to evaluate you and decide if you should swab or not.

Will Cathcart, Head of WhatsApp referral, even referred to this new functionality in with a warm message on Twitter: “Good, che! We are happy that Boti is helping so many people during this difficult time and that Buenos Aires can use WhatsApp to receive information about their appointments to the COVID vaccine. It is an honor to partner with the City of Buenos Aires in this important work. “

The Artificial Intelligence behind Boti

The artificial neural network developed by the Innovation area of ​​the City works from machine learning algorithms, based on voice, breath and cough sounds, and detects parameters compatible with the disease, with 88% accuracy.

The tool was created in order to enhance the remote testing and diagnosis strategy in the fight against the pandemic, and it is a scalable, versatile and low-cost solution that seeks to decompress the health sector.

“Since the beginning of the pandemic, the City chat became a key tool to deal with the virus from awareness, the resolution of digital procedures, assistance and containment of the neighbor, and consultations on symptoms and realization of test “, said Fernando Benegas, Secretary of Innovation and Digital Transformation.

And he added: “Now, with the integration of this new artificial intelligence system, we can say that once again technology allows us to support the Health System, accelerating and enhancing the testing strategy.”

The project has a study protocol approved by the Elizalde Hospital Ethics Committee, which validated the research methodology and diagnostic models through the collection of coughs in COVID19 positive patients.

At the same time, the academic report with all its information is published in the Cornell University from the United States.

How the data is obtained

The development of the system consisted of audio collection of coughs of people diagnosed as positive or negative according to the PCR tests carried out in the testing operations of the Ministry of Health.

As audios are added, the machine learning algorithm (Deep Learning) is trained to achieve a higher level of precision.

In the first stage of the study, the tracking chatbot was used close contacts implemented in 2020 to request cough audios from people who underwent the PCR test. This request is made during three consecutive days after swabbing.

The main objective was to obtain different samples of each person that would allow to identify changes in the patterns of the audio and, therefore, to know the evolution of the virus in cases where the result is positive.

So far, 1000 positive coughs have been collected that were contrasted against another 1000 negative coughs.

These audio files belong to residents of the City who were tested in 20 public health centers and one private, where PCR studies were developed in patients suspected of Covid-19, and in 14 Febrile Emergency Units for confirmed cases of the disease.

In this first instance, the development implied a work of collecting 1000 positive coughs that were contrasted against 1000 other negative coughs. These databases were used to train the neural network that has the ability to learn from the cough patterns of positive patients and differentiate them from the rest.

To date, more than 5871 coughs have already been collected, half belong to coughs from negative cases of Covid-19 and the other half to positive cases.

The information collected corresponds to 2,771 people, including 1,378 who gave detectable results and 1,393 undetectable. Of this total number, 52.7% are female cases and 46.7% male; at the same time, 2% correspond to people between 0 to 20 years old, 54% between 21 to 40 years old, 27% between 41 to 60 years old, and 5% to people over 61 years old.

