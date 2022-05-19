Tennis player Tallon groenpoor failed to qualify for the semi-finals at the ATP tournament in Geneva. The 25-year-old Greek track, number 64 in the world, lost in the quarterfinals to the American Reilly Opelka.

It became 6-4, 3-6 and 6-3 for the American global number 18, who had never hit Greek track before. The North Hollander now goes to Paris for the main tournament of Roland Garros, which starts on Sunday. Reaching the last eight in Geneva was his best result for Greek track in a long time.

At the beginning of February, he reached the second round for the last time at the ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament in Rotterdam. He was then eliminated in the first round in Marseille, Indian Wells, Miami, Marrakesh, Monte Carlo and Rome.

Greek track then had to withdraw from the clay tournaments in Barcelona, ​​Munich and Madrid with a neck injury.

Arantxa Russian misses semifinals WTA tournament Rabat

Tennis star Arantxa Rus also failed to qualify for the semi-finals at the WTA tournament in Rabat. Rus lost in the quarterfinals to the Italian Martina Trevisan, the global number 85. It was 7-6 (4) 6-3 for the Italian. The highest-placed tennis player in the Netherlands is now going to Paris for the main tournament of Roland Garros, which starts on Sunday. See also German Doll won the mass start at the Biathlon World Cup