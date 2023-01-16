The vast majority of buyers who purchase a new home have no idea about the condition of the foundation. This while one million houses in the Netherlands have or will have foundation problems. This is evident from a study published on Tuesday by ABN Amro and real estate consultancy Brainbay in an economist magazine ESB.

In 2.2 percent of the advertisements for owner-occupied homes at risk of foundation problems, something about the quality is mentioned. That is not necessarily necessary, says chief economist at ABN Amro Sandra Phlippen. “Often the owner and the buyer of a home do not know what the state of the subsurface is. It costs thousands of euros to find out.”

But foundation problems can lead to crooked floors, distorted doors and height differences between the house and the sidewalk. Anyone affected by this must have the foundation of his or her house repaired and live elsewhere in the meantime. In the worst case, the subsidence is detected too late and the house turns out to be permanently uninhabitable, says Phlippen.

The number of homes in the Netherlands at risk of cracks and subsidence is increasing, the researchers write. The damage could amount to 60 billion euros in 2050; the costs per property can amount to one hundred thousand euros.

Climate change may exacerbate these problems, the researchers write. The groundwater level drops due to prolonged drought. This increases the risk of subsidence and rotting piles on which the houses are built. “The piles must be wet to remain hard and firm,” says Phlippen. Significantly more reports of foundation problems were received in both 2018 and 2022, two summers with extreme weather.

Substrate is not visible

The condition of the foundation has a major effect on the price of owner-occupied homes. The researchers analyzed the offer texts of housing website Funda, among others, between January 2019 and July 2022. A house with a good foundation yields an average of 2 percent more than a house about which nothing is known. Homes with foundation problems are on average 12 percent cheaper.

Buyers are often unaware of foundation problems, Phlippen thinks, because the foundation of a house is not visible during a viewing and in the advertisements. “They fall in love with a house and make an offer. In a tight housing market, there is often no time to discuss foundation quality in detail.”

Because the researchers analyzed advertisements in a period in which the housing market was highly overheated, Phlippen does not know exactly what effect the mention of the foundation state will have on prices now, in a less tight housing market. “It is to be expected that the costs of a foundation risk in a broader housing market are more likely to be borne by the seller.”

Historic inner cities

The study also shows that one in four homes built before 1970 are at risk of cracks and subsidence. This mainly occurs in historic (inner) cities, such as those of Rotterdam, Amsterdam, Delft, Leiden and Zaandam. The researchers argue for more transparency on the sales websites. Municipalities should contribute to this. In Zaanstad, for example, the municipality pays a lot of attention to transparency, says Phlippen. For example, the municipality publishes a map showing per building whether the foundation has already been repaired. The condition of the foundation in Zaandam is therefore mentioned above average in purchase advertisements.