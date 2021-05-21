The ceasefire agreed on Thursday between Israel and the Islamist group Hamas, which will be monitored by Egypt, went into effect at 2 a.m. (local time) on Friday. The first hours of the truce led to massive celebrations in Gaza and the West Bank, as well as among the Arab population of Israel. On the Israeli side, opinions were mixed for and against the agreement. Both Benjamin Netanyahu’s executive and Hamas leaders speak of a “victory.”

The Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem saw on May 10 how a violently repressed protest by Israeli forces became one of the latest triggers for an escalation of violence that left 243 Palestinians, 65 of them children, and 12 Israelis killed after 11 days of bombings and missile launches.

This Friday morning, around the same mosque in Jerusalem, hundreds of Palestinians gathered to celebrate a ceasefire that the international community had been demanding for days. Thousands of people in Gaza and the West Bank also came out to celebrate the cessation of bombing. Many Palestinian flags and a general feeling of victory despite the loss of life.

“This is a moment of joy for all of Gaza, it is the victory of Ramadan, Eid and Jerusalem. We will give back all the occupied lands. All the cities, if they call us, we will be the first to be with them,” Mohammed told Reuters Al-Attar, a resident of Beit Lahiya, in the Gaza Strip.

People take to the streets to celebrate the ceasefire negotiated by Egypt between Israel and the ruling Islamist movement Hamas in the Gaza Strip, in Gaza City early on May 21, 2021.

© Mohammed Abed, AFP

“We were watching the media, the victory of the resistance is the victory of all Muslims. The Palestinian resistance restored dignity to all Muslims,” ​​Hamam Atiyah added. However, the feeling of victory is dissipating among the population most affected by the Israeli bombings.

“The heart is sore, there have been disasters, families erased from the civil registry, and this saddens us. But this is our destiny on this earth, to remain patient,” Ashraf Abu Mohammad, owner of a store in a Gaza City open air market. In the meantime, Hamas is scoring a victory.

Mixed Opinions and Greater Skepticism in Israel

In a televised speech, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that the ceasefire is “a great achievement for Israel” and that “Hamas can no longer hide”, alluding to the tunnels of the Islamist group destroyed by the bombs.

“We have eliminated an important part of the command echelon of Hamas and Islamic Jihad. And who has not died, knows today that our long arm can reach him anywhere, on the ground or underground.”

Gazans celebrate the entry into force of the ceasefire with Israel on May 21, 2021.

© Mohammed Salem, Reuters

For its part, Hamas warned that “it is true that the battle ends today, but Netanyahu and the whole world must know that our hands are on the trigger and that we will continue to increase the capabilities of this resistance,” said Ezzat El-Reshiq, a senior member of the Hamas political bureau.

This crossing of statements shows that the ceasefire could be stopped at any moment, something that many Israeli citizens fear who view it with skepticism, especially in the areas bordering Gaza and the West Bank, such as in the city of Sredot, in southern Israel.

“I am not so happy because they did not return our children to us (Hamas has in its possession two Israeli captives and the remains of two Israeli soldiers killed during the 2014 Gaza war). Anyway, we have been suffering for several years. It was preferable. In the first place, to bring back the children, who were not returned in the previous operation. This is my only disappointment, “said Yaacov Edri, a resident of the city to the AP agency.

MOHAMMED ABED AFP

Others like Arkady Meshayev are simply glad that there is finally peace, although many fear that it will not last. “At last there is a ceasefire. Let’s hope there is peace in the country. I am fed up with this mess. What can I say? Let there be peace,” Meshayev said.

Congratulations among the international community

The main one in charge of ensuring that the ceasefire is fulfilled by both parties will be Egypt, which in this way tries to consolidate its role as mediator in the region. Not for nothing was it the first Arab country to formalize relations with Israel and it has promised millionaire aid for the reconstruction of Palestine.

The Arab League assured that “Egypt’s efforts and its solidarity with the people of Gaza contributed greatly to limiting losses and putting an end to Israeli attacks against the Strip.” The Secretary General, Ahmed Abuelgeit, on Friday welcomed the ceasefire, although he affirmed that the truce does not mean that the crimes committed in this period will go unpunished.

“Israel must take responsibility for these crimes and the perpetrators must be punished according to the International Criminal Court (ICC) system,” he said. For his part, Pope Francis thanked Rome for the ceasefire and said he hoped “that the paths of dialogue and peace be followed.”

The European Union, for its part, assured this Friday that it welcomed the news of the ceasefire “with satisfaction” and considered it “of utmost importance” to resume the Israeli-Palestinian peace process. “Only a political solution will bring a sustainable peace and put an end once and for all to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Restoring a political horizon towards a two-state solution now remains of utmost importance,” declared the High Representative for Foreign Policy of the EU, Josep Borrell, in a statement.

On Thursday, the UN Secretary General, António Guterres, had already welcomed the news and stated that Israeli and Palestinian leaders “have the responsibility, beyond the restoration of calm, to initiate serious dialogues to address the root of the conflict”.

“Gaza is an integral part of future Palestinian states and no effort should be spared in finding a real national reconciliation that will end the division,” he added.

US President Joe Biden promised to continue with his “silent and tireless diplomacy” and stated that he will work with the United Nations and other agencies to ensure restoration in Gaza, also supported by the Palestinian authority, led by President Mahmoud Abbas, to that Hamas does not take advantage of it to re-equip its military arsenal.

With Reuters, AP and EFE.