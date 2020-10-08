Both dissidents avoided the question of the age of the first candidates, but Pence congratulated Harris

Mike Pence and Kamala Harris were asked if they had discussed a situation where the main candidate would not be able to continue as president.

The United States the presidential candidates this time are both exceptionally elderly. Republican Donald Trump is 74 years old and a Democrat Joe Biden 77 years old. The presidential term lasts four years.

In the debate between the presidential candidates held during the Finnish time on Wednesday and Thursday, the moderator asked the Republican From Mike Pence, whether he has spoken to Donald Trump about his age and ability to serve, as well as precautions related to these issues.

Pence did not answer the question, but continued to talk about the coronavirus vaccine.

When a Democrat From horrible Harris asked the same question, he also avoided it and took the opportunity to go through his life and political career.

To the Democrats according to inclined U.S. media outlets such as the New York Times and CNN, an in-depth presentation of himself could have been a good bet for Harris, as Harris, who grew up as a child of immigrant parents and worked as a prosecutor, is not yet as familiar to Americans as other contest candidates.

Harris is the first black woman in U.S. history to run for vice president.

Republican vice presidential candidate Pence congratulated Harris on the “historic nature” of this candidacy.