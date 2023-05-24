Home page World

From: Yannick Hanke, Christoph Gschoßmann

In Brandenburg, men celebrated a party on Father’s Day – two 22-year-olds did not appear after a walk to a lake. Now both were recovered dead from the Wentowsee.

Update from Wednesday, May 24, 2023, 4:58 p.m.: On Wednesday morning, one of the two missing young men was rescued lifeless from Lake Wentow in Brandenburg. Now the sad certainty: his friend is also dead – his body was also found in the water.

As reported by the North Police Department, the second missing young man was also found dead during a search in the Great Wentowsee on Wednesday afternoon. The body was found in the lake with the help of a sonar robot, i.e. a special positioning system, and divers.

Update from Wednesday, May 24, 2023, 10:45 a.m.: The police near Zabelsdorf in Brandenburg have been looking for two missing young men for a few days. On the night of Thursday to Friday, May 19, Leon and Pascal (both 22 years old) disappeared from a Father’s Day party. Now one of the missing has been recovered dead from a lake.

In Brandenburg, the police are looking for two young men who have been missing since a Father’s Day party. The body of one of the missing persons has now been found. © SEG Disaster Control Templin

Two men missing in Zabelsdorf: Police find body in Wentowsee – it is one of the missing

On Wednesday morning, the police were able to salvage one of the missing people dead from Lake Wentow in northern Brandenburg. As the Picture reported, a walker had discovered a lifeless body in the water around 9 a.m. This would be Leon B. act. The young man was identified based on his clothing.

First report from Monday, May 22, 2023, 1:17 p.m.: Zabelsdorf – Two men have disappeared: in the district of Oberhavel in Brandenburg, the police are puzzled and relatives and friends are very concerned. After a celebration on Friday (May 19, 2023) in Zabelsdorf, two 22-year-olds cannot be found. There is only one trace, because something was found on the shore of the Great Wentowsee. In several media reports there is talk of a jacket, the German Press Agency writes of “several pieces of clothing” that should belong to the two.

A large contingent searches the region around the Great Wentowsee for the missing men

The two took part in a Father’s Day celebration in the 230-strong village of Zabelsdorf, a district of Zehdenick. One of them comes from the region, his companion of the same age from Berlin. The clothes are the only traces so far – otherwise there are none, as a police spokesman said on Monday in Neuruppin. The lake region had already been searched at the weekend with a large number of technology, drones, sniffer dogs, helicopters and divers, but without success. The underwater search had to be canceled due to poor visibility in the lake.

The young men are being searched for on social media. © Wasserwacht/SEG Disaster Control Templin

It went on to say that the last contact with the missing person was at the celebration, where a lot of alcohol was drunk, around 3 a.m. It is not known whether the two were drunk themselves. Then they are said to have gone to the shore of the Great Wentowsee early Friday morning, where they wanted to continue partying. Because of the items of clothing found, there is a suspicion that the men might have gone into the lake. The missing men have not yet appeared at their places of residence either. The lake has an area of ​​279 hectares and is part of the Upper Havel waterway.

Volunteers start a private search for the missing men and search social media

According to a report by Markische Allgemeine Zeitung around 150 volunteers started a private search on Sunday (May 21). Family, friends and acquaintances also initiated a search on social media. The call mentions a last contact at 4 a.m., and according to the request, there should be two 21-year-olds instead of 22-year-olds. The names Pascal Klein and Leon Barth are also mentioned in it. (cgsc)

