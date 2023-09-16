I think the best thing is to stop and see that masterful oil painting, from 1958, called The dead bishops. Because their voluminous priests of opaque colors, who sleep the sleep of the unjust, like monstrous babies, piled up like so many corpses from the bloody bipartisan war that had just ended, not only summarize the history of this war incited by so many fanatics who cross themselves just in case, but they are the ultimate proof that Botero was Botero – and he is and will be – because he had courage capable of overcoming the fine spirits of his time, of finding his own world within the world of all times, and to satirize, with verifiable love for life, those popes who managed to condemn us to this violence of flannel cuts, of bombs on airplanes, of kidnappings of 16 years old, of massacres with background music.

If one were to embark on writing the initiation novel of his life, which traced a childhood without a father, a youth monitored by the severity of the Church, a series of teachers from Bogotá to New York and a sum of examples from the Italian Renaissance to the gringo avant-garde, its climax would be that oil on canvas from 1958. Since then, Botero has been that irrepressible master of painting who is capable of responding to overwhelming images with images that leave people speechless: he is neither above nor below recreating the apotheosis of Ramón Hoyos, of reviving the 12-year-old blue Monalisa, of playing with the extras in Velásquez’s canvases, of spying on the sinner besieged by the devil, of giving spirit to a mandolin on a chair, of satirizing the family Colombian who cannot imagine herself without priests or soldiers.

Botero, alive or dead, is an omnipresent gaze that is celebrating six decades. He uses force, the voracity of painting to parody both barbarism and indolence. From the beginning, in the black and white Colombia of the 20th century, in which those artists with ties capable of facing those with ties were gradually appearing, critics saw it as part of a great rupture. It is. He painted in every way, with all the techniques at hand, the Colombian behind scenes – their arbitrariness and their stoicism and their massacres – without being accountable to the owners of the art. He rehearsed the grotesque. He defaced people and things because that’s the way the world is. And as the years went by he began to retain a certain vitalism, that of his voluminous characters, as if responding to so much death with the desire to live.

Botero was, is and will be that painter from 1958 who has discovered, like a scientist, “eureka!”, certain unprecedented forms of nature: a reality within reality. Botero remained that same man, committed to his job, inexhaustible, rebellious, reluctant to show business, until the moment of his death. In a country that has spent 50 years trying to prove to the hyperconnected world that it is not a nest of drug traffickers or a den of hitmen, but rather a thermal floor that provides cyclists, soccer players, singers, storytellers, poets, people of peace and people like You, Botero, are incontestable proof that the Colombian experiment not only brought to the fore a particular violence that is overdiagnosed, but, above all, a kind of courage that only occurs here, and is a form of beauty, and is a form of generosity.

Botero did not donate a good part of his contemporary art collections to Colombian museums, at the turn of the 20th century to the 21st century, because he was shaking off the overwhelming, global success that took away his time to be with his family or to paint. He did it because he was still the painter of 1958 who was hurt by the resignation of the powerful in the face of misery: the inertia of our society. Experts – and certain snobs – will debate whether he left behind the beautiful rage of those first works, The degli sposi camera, The dead bishops, Girl lost in a gardento dedicate ourselves to a sweeter look at the strangeness of life and less confrontational of the horror of this place, but what is indisputable in this story is the figure of that man who risked his life for a job that he mastered with grace of the teachers we know.

He painted whatever he wanted. He made art every day of his life, even if he was successful and the whole world knew his last name, because his life was making art. And, despite the setbacks and despite the tragedies, he achieved the very Colombian glory of creating a loving family.

Newsletter The analysis of current events and the best stories from Colombia, every week in your mailbox RECEIVE THE

Some time ago I wrote with my friend Carlos Manuel Vesga, the actor, a film script about a group of idiots who concoct and execute an spectacular plan to rob The Mona Lisa by Botero, which is in the La Candelaria museum. Botero, the real one, sent us and his son Juan Carlos to tell us that he did like our satire – which is a tribute to his devastating, smiling work, which never gave up – and he even encouraged us to continue, but he begged us to love of God, we would not make him act because he was very bad at that. Then his mood became clear to us. His generosity was clear to us. It seemed like a miracle to us that in this life full of traps, in this country rich in missteps and pettiness, the most generous was the most recognized and the most recognized was the least involved. But it was true, yes. That’s how it was and that’s how it is.

Subscribe here to the EL PAÍS newsletter about Colombia and receive all the key information on current events in the country.