Botero and degenerate art

We are witnessing a worldwide panegyric of Fernando Botero after his passing at 91 years old. Colombian painter known throughout the world for his “fat” “art”.

In fact, the shrewd “artist” specialized, as is known, in drawing and even sculpting, horrible deformed forms (excuse the pun) of very fat, incredibly fat human beings.

A true scourge for humanity having infested the entire world with its fat men and women.

He begins to paint ordinary paintings, influenced by the Italian Renaissance, especially Giotto and Mantegna. But he doesn’t have any particular talent, he’s a mediocre person who just tries to push his way to emerge.

Then the electrocution, on the contrary.

He happens to draw fat men and women and sees that people fall for it and incredibly, instead of beating him up, he buys them opprobrium.

The art critics, initially hostile, indeed very hostile, smell the fashionable business and begin to write well about it, defining it as “talented”, speaking modestly of “dilated forms”, instead of monstrous distortions.

But the painter is a smartass and knows that his paintings are the result of fashion, the same one that in the USA leads to marrying oneself or an airplane, that is, it is the most total degradation of Western civilization. The more excessive and idiotic you are, the more socially successful you are.

In radical-chic circles Botero becomes increasingly known and famous precisely in inverse proportion to the opprobrium he produces at a continuous rate, aided by a group of workers who are not required to have any artistic ability other than that of drawing fat bodies.

Like a good radical-chic he then says the exact opposite of what he then does:

“I believe that art should give man moments of happiness, a refuge of extraordinary existence, parallel to everyday life. Instead, artists today prefer shock and believe that it is enough to cause scandal. The poverty of contemporary art is terrible, but no one has the courage to say that the king is naked” (Rudy Chiappini’s 1997 book on him).

However, if in fact there is an “artist” who prefers “shock” and “causing scandal” it is him, otherwise he would not draw the disgraces he produced.

The statement that “the king is naked” is sensational and should rather refer to himself than to others since there is nothing under the fat.

Botero has no artistic talent, in fact he is a (fake) fat naked king.

He’s just a smartass who found idiots willing to buy him rubbish just because it’s a trend, just because “the world is backwards”, just because it’s unusual.

Colombian critics, particularly from Medellin, have called Botero “the greatest Colombian artist of all time”, let alone what others must be.

