Lobato de Magalhães acknowledged that, although gender studies in science are quite recent – the first studies date from 1985 -, the incursion of women in science formally is also.

“From the twentieth century, women begin to venture into the formal study of botany when they were allowed to study university careers. Before, many had invisible races, with everything against. Not surprisingly, now they are the ones that publish the most and the ones that stand out the most in other areas such as ethnobotany, medicinal plants, floristic and even in the Enlightenment and other plastic arts, ”said the president of the international chapter of the international chapter of the international chapter of the international chapter of the Society of Wetland Scientists.

A brief historical count

In it article ‘Botany: a female science in Latin America’, published in the scientific journal NatureLobato recounts that botany was more important in terms of science from the great expeditions and navigations of the 18th century, and the discovery of hundreds of vegetables from the so -called ‘New World’. The collections of the great expeditions reached figures of up to 10,000 specimens of plants, which, in large part, were dried, classified, described and classified by naturalist women traveling that were not cited in scientific works.

Carl von Linné (1707-1778), Alexander von Humboldt (1769-1859), Aimé Bonpland (1773-1858), Charles Darwin (1809-1882), Alfred Russel Wallace (1823-1913) and Henry Walter Bates (1825-1892) are icons of the great button But who knows Elizabeth Blackwell (1699-1758), author of the first herbalist published in 1737, who by economic necessity was dedicated to illustrating the collections brought by the great naturists, mainly the useful plants for medicine; or Jane Colden (1724-1766), the first American botany and the first woman to be included in the famous work of Linné, SPECIES PLANTARUMin 1753.

A better known case is that of Jeanne Baret (1740-1807), the first woman to Circunnavegar the world, considered a ‘great adventurer’, not a great expeditionary, naturalist or heroin, as her male colleagues. For two years, he pretended to be a man to be able to exercise as an assistant to the botanist Philibert Commerson in the expedition led by Captain Louis Antoine de Bougainville, between 1766 and 1769. On this trip through Brazil, Patagonia, Strait of Magellan and Tahiti, she made most of the collections because Commerson was sick during the trip, until she died. When they discovered that Baret was a woman, they disembarked in the Mauricio Islands. Years later, he returned to France and, almost a decade later, he obtained some government recognition for his circumnavigation, not because of his botanical work. Baret is owed the finding of the beautiful Bugambilia, which he discovered when he visited Brazil.