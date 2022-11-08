Botany | The breadfruit tree can feed Africa and help adapt to global warming

Slightly the fruits of the Malayan breadfruit tree, used like potatoes, once helped to populate the remote islands of the Pacific Ocean.

The same tree may soon help tropical Africa cope with food shortages caused by climate change and population growth.

The tree from Oceania is now also grown in tropical and subtropical Asia and America, but still scarcely in Africa.

It is considered an underutilized plant that should be invested in when the climate changes. The perception is correct, US researchers confirm.

Malay breadfruit tree would be successful in the second half of this century in almost as large an area as where it could be grown today, researchers say based on climate model calculations Plos Climate – in the science journal and research in the bulletin.

The tree would adapt to the heat and rain conditions of the tropics and subtropics almost equally well, regardless of whether climate emissions would be brought under control by then or whether they would continue to grow.

The breadfruit tree could be a much more resilient substitute for grains such as wheat, rice and corn, which it roughly matches in terms of yield and nutritional value.

Malay breadfruit tree growing rapidly. Once established, it can tolerate dry periods of 3-4 months.

After a few years of growth, it starts to produce 10-30 cm spherical fruits year after year. The tree continues to harvest even more than half a century.

Fruits contain a lot of starch, fiber, vitamins and trace elements. They can be eaten boiled, roasted, fried or used. The roasted pieces resemble bread slices in structure.

The fruit can also be ground into flour, which is preserved for a long time without spoiling.

Malijie breadfruit grows in places in West and East Africa.

Malay breadfruit tree is already in use in some places in West and East Africa. So far, less of it has been tried in Central Africa, even though according to the study, a large part of the region is particularly suitable for it.

The tree is an alien species in Africa, but there is no fear that it will escape from the plantations and start displacing local natural plants.

Namely, the most common cultivated varieties are seedless. They are added, for example, from cuttings or root pieces, as the inhabitants of the Pacific Islands already did.

Published Science in Nature 7 / 2022