Botafogo made the party of more than 23 thousand fans who were at the Nilton Santos stadium this Sunday (15) night. Glorioso beat Fortaleza 3-1, for the sixth round of the Serie A of the Brazilian Championshipentering the classification zone to the next Libertadores.

Carioca Alvinegro was 11 points away, taking fourth place on a provisional basis, being able to end the round, at most, in fifth position, if Santos scores points against Goiás also this Sunday, at Serrinha stadium, in Goiânia. Leão do Pici, with just one point in five games, remains in the bottom of the Brazilian.

It’s the PK! Patrick de Paula scored the turning point and SET FIRE at Nilton Santos! #TimeToSetFire @canalpremiere pic.twitter.com/Y2yd2bhfS1 — Botafogo FR (@Botafogo) May 15, 2022

The people from Ceará opened the scoring in the 13th minute of the first half, with Moisés. The shirt 21 took advantage of the leftover of a tackle by fellow striker Silvio Romero with goalkeeper Gatito Fernández and checked it for the nets. Initially, the goal was disallowed for offside, being validated in the sequence, after intervention of the video referee (VAR).

The visitors’ mission, however, got complicated in the 39th minute, with the expulsion of Brayan Ceballos for the second yellow card. In the next move, defender Victor Cuesta also got the rebound from a free kick in the area and crossed for forward Erison, with a fish, to tie the game.

More aggressive and trying to assert their numerical superiority, Botafogo had a goal by Erison annulled at ten minutes of the final stage for offside. The turning point came at 43, with Patrick de Paula. The midfielder hit a free-kick and the ball deflected the side Yago Pikachu, fooling goalkeeper Marcelo Boeck. In extra time, at 48, lateral Daniel Borges defined the alvinegra victory.

#CFCxAFC – 1×0 – Andrey is the man in the game today! ⚽ The number 7 scored the goal that gave the victory to Coxa against América-MG, at Couto Pereira. pic.twitter.com/oeF3rNMDwV — Coritiba (@Coritiba) May 15, 2022

Who is also in the G6 is Coritiba, who got the better of América-MG in a direct confrontation for place in the Libertadores zone. This Sunday, Coxa defeated Coelho 1-0 at the Couto Pereira stadium, in the capital of Paraná. The hosts went to ten points, in sixth position. The miners, with nine points, started the round in third place, but ended the weekend in eighth.

The winning goal from Paraná came in stoppage time in the first half. In the 47th minute, side Egídio crossed from the left and midfielder Andrey sent his head into the net. Eight minutes earlier, América lost defender Iago Maidana, who was sent off for a second yellow card after hitting forward Léo Gamalho.

52/2 | Avai 1×2 Youth | #AVAxJUV THE VICTORY IS JU’S! IN THE JACONERA RACE, WITH 2 LESS, THE VERDÃO DEFEATS AVAÍ IN THE SURPRISE BY @Brasileirao Fernando Alves/ECJuventude pic.twitter.com/zJe8zEMsyF — EC Youth (@ECJuventude) May 15, 2022

Coritiba also benefited from the stumble of Avaí, who lost 2-1 to Juventude in Ressacada, in Florianópolis. Leão da Ilha has the same ten points as Paranaenses and Santos, but is behind by goal difference and appears in seventh. The gauchos won their first victory in the Brazilian Championship, but are still in the relegation zone – now in 17th. Papo has six points, as well as Athletico-PR and Flamengo, being surpassed in the tie-breaking criteria.

In the 24th minute of the first half, Óscar Ruiz put Juventude ahead. The tie came in the next move, in a volley by fellow striker Bissoli. In the final stage, again at 24 minutes, defender Vitor Mendes, with a header, secured the alviverde victory. The visitors still had striker Paulinho Moccelin sent off with the help of the video referee (VAR), but they held on to the positive result.