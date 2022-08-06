





Botafogo and Ceará entered the pitch of Nilton Santos Stadium tied in the table of Serie A of the Brazilian Championship and left the same way. In the match that opened the 21st round of the competition, the teams were 1-1, with a goal in each half. In front of more than 21 thousand gifts, Victor Cuesta scored for the hosts and Mendoza equaled. With the result, both teams have 25 points, but Botafogo is two positions ahead, in 12th, for having two more victories (seven against five). Goiás, with the same score and one game to play in the round, is in the middle of the two.

All the same in the black and white duel between @Botafogo and @CearaSC! A goal and a point… pic.twitter.com/xUSk9BZE9W — Brasileirão Assaí (@Brasileirao) August 6, 2022

The match started in the best possible way for Glorioso. The score was opened after just eight minutes: Lucas Fernandes took a free-kick on the right and the Argentine Victor Cuesta deflected slightly with his head to score. Cuesta returned from injury just this Saturday (6). He had not played since July 10, in the defeat to Cuiabá, when he suffered a fracture on his face, an injury that made him play wearing a mask against Ceará.

With the advantage on the scoreboard, Botafogo started to manage the duel and let the northeastern team take control of the actions. In the first stage, Vozão did not find great opportunities, but luck changed right at the beginning of the second stage.

At three minutes, Vina took a corner from the right, Eduardo, from Botafogo, swept with his head and ended up leaving the ball in the spotlight so that Mendoza, in the small area, deflected it with his head to the goal defended by Gatito Fernández. All the same: 1 to 1.

From then on, the two teams, which do not have a great campaign in the Brasileirão, took turns in search of the winning goal, but without success.

Botafogo now enters the field next Saturday (13), for the 22nd round, against Atlético-GO, again at Nilton Santos. Ceará has a week full of important clashes. On Wednesday (10th), they seek classification in the second leg of the quarterfinals of the Copa Sudamericana, playing at home against São Paulo – they lost 1-0 in the first leg). On Sunday (14), he plays a classic against Fortaleza, for the Brasileirão. Both duels will be at Castelão, in the capital of Ceará.

América-MG beats Juventude and continues to climb the table

América-MG extended their good phase in the Brazilian Championship and reached the third consecutive victory by defeating Juventude, in Caxias do Sul, by 1 to 0. The goal of the match was scored right at the beginning, in the seventh minute. Lucas Kal recovered the ball in midfield and kicked it from outside the area. Goalkeeper Pegorari could not hold the ball and Pedrinho swung the net on the rebound.

Coelho, who beat Atlético-GO and Avaí in the previous rounds, went to 27 points, momentarily in ninth position. Juventude remains in the bottom with 16 points.

On the next round, the team from Rio Grande do Sul will go to Mato Grosso to face Cuiabá, on Saturday (13). The following day, América-MG receives Santos at Estádio Independência, in Belo Horizonte.







