With a goal by Erison in the 40th minute of the second half, Botafogo got a 1-1 draw with América-MG, at the end of this Saturday night (21) at the Independência stadium, for the 7th round of the Brazilian Championship.

End of game: Botafogo draws with América-MG by 1 to 1, away from home. The alvinegro goal was by Erison. #VamosBOTAFOGO pic.twitter.com/L5c0P9Vkxm — Botafogo FR (@Botafogo) May 22, 2022

With this result, Alvinegro sleeps in the G4, in 4th position with 12 points. Coelho is in 8th position with ten points.

The team from Minas started the match better, and opened the scoring in the 39th minute of the first half, when Aloísio took advantage of the leftover ball in the area to dominate and hit with the left. But, when everything seemed to be heading towards the confirmation of América’s triumph, Botafog managed to equalize with Erison with a header after a corner kick.

1 to 1 in Cuiaba

Another match that ended in a 1-1 tie was played at Arena Pantanal, between Cuiabá and Internacional.

#CUIXINT | ⏱️ | 2Q | 50′ – End of conversation in Cuiabá. With a goal from Carlos de Pena, Inter draws 1-1 in the seventh round of the @brasileirao#ColoradoJogaJunto https://t.co/nuW2tV5j5C pic.twitter.com/n87hfDqCtW — Sport Club Internacional (@SCInternacional) May 22, 2022

After 4 minutes of the ball rolling, Dourado opened the scoring in a free kick by Valdívia. But Colorado left everything the same in the 37th minute of the final stage with Carlos de Pena in penalty kick.