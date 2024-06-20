Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 06/19/2024 – 23:31

In a match that featured the broadcast of TV BrasilBotafogo-SP defeated Ponte Preta 2-0, on Wednesday night (19) at the Santa Cruz stadium, in Ribeirão Preto, in the 11th round of Series B of the Brazilian Championship.

END OF GAME ⚪⚫ With goals from Matheus Barbosa and Patrick Brey, Botafogo beat Ponte Preta 2-0, this Wednesday (19), at the Santa Cruz Stadium/Arena Nicnet, in the 11th round of the Brazilian Series B Championship. pic.twitter.com/YRaqGIGCda — Botafogo Futebol S/A (@botafogofsa) June 20, 2024

With the triumph, Pantera reached 13 points, reaching 13th place in the national competition classification. Macaca remains with 12 points, now in 12th place.

After a very competitive first half, in which Ponte Preta had a goal disallowed, Botafogo-SP opened the scoring in the ninth minute of the final stage with midfielder Matheus Barbosa, who took advantage of a rebound given by goalkeeper Pedro Rocha. The Panther’s second came from the feet of full-back Patrick Brey, at 47.