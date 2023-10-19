Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 10/18/2023 – 23:43

Counting on the brilliance of striker Júnior Santos, Botafogo defeated América-MG 2-1, on Wednesday night (18) at Independência, to extend its advantage at the top of the Brazilian Championship.

IT’S THE GLORIOUS! With two great goals from Júnior Santos, Fogão fights until the end and beats América-MG 2-1. GOAAAAAAMOS, BOTAFOGO! ⚡️⚽️ #Come onBOTAFOGO pic.twitter.com/KcPnUQ18KE — Botafogo FR (@Botafogo) October 19, 2023

With this triumph, Alvinegro reached 58 points and opened a 12-point lead over vice-leader Bragantino, who visits Santos, in Vila Belmiro next Thursday (19) from 8pm (Brasília time). The result also ended a taboo for General Severiano’s team, as playing in Series A of the national competition, Botafogo had not yet defeated Coelho as a visitor (until then, Glorioso had only defeated the Minas Gerais team away from home in a match for the Series B of 2015).

Even playing away from home, Botafogo dominated the match at Independência from the opening minute. Thus, Alvinegro didn’t take long to open the scoring. In the 21st minute of the first half Júnior Santos hit a strong shot that ended in the corner of the goal defended by goalkeeper Matheus Cavichioli after deflecting in the defense.

In the 38th minute, América-MG still dreamed of a reaction with Argentine Benítez’s great goal. However, in the 4th minute of the final stage, Júnior Santos again hit a bomb from the edge of the area to give the scorer final numbers.

Grêmio stumble

Grêmio was the one who wasted the fact of playing at home in this round. Playing in Porto Alegre, the team led by coach Renato Gaúcho was defeated 2-1 by Athletico-PR. Even with the setback, the team from Rio Grande do Sul remains in 3rd place with 44 points. Furacão reached 5th place with 44 points with three points.

IT’S GAME END!

Thank you for Furacão’s comeback victory at Arena do Grêmio! Let’s go in search of that place at CONMEBOL Libertadores! The next match for the Brasileirão is on Saturday, against Botafogo, in Rio de Janeiro!#Athletico #GRExCAP #Brazilian pic.twitter.com/NHzEcdx2g2 — Athletico Paranaense (@AthleticoPR) October 19, 2023

Athletico-PR’s victory was built on goals from Kaíque Rocha and Zapelli, while Lucas Besozzi scored Grêmio’s winner.

Decisive Payet

At the bottom of the table, the highlight was Vasco’s 1-0 victory over Fortaleza with a goal from Frenchman Dimitri Payet. The triumph at the São Januário stadium left Cruzmaltino in 16th place (the first outside the Z4), with 30 points. Leão do Pici parked at 42 points, in 7th position.

BEAT THE HILL GIANT IN SÃO JANUÁRIO! ✨ With a goal from Payet, his first wearing the Cruzmaltino shirt, Vasco beat Fortaleza 1-0 at home. #VASxFOR 1️⃣-0️⃣#BrazilianNaVascoTV #Vasco da Gama pic.twitter.com/xEJAGhHigH — Vasco da Gama (@VascodaGama) October 19, 2023

Other results:

Coritiba 0 x 3 Cuiabá

Goiás 2 x 0 São Paulo

Bahia 1 x 0 Internacional