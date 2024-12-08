Botafogo, future rival of Atlético de Madrid in the innovative 2025 FIFA Club World Cup, was proclaimed this Sunday champion of the Brazilian League of 2024after beating São Paulo 2-1 on the last matchday, and ended the season with an unprecedented double after achieving his first Copa Libertadores eight days ago. It is a historic milestone, since this unique double comes after the conquest of a league title that has not entered the club’s showcases since 1995.

In a packed Nilton Santos stadium, the Venezuelan playmaker Jefferson Savarino put the Rio team ahead in the 37th minute. William Gomes equalized in the second half, but Botafogo scored again in added time through Gregore.

The black and white painting ends with 79 points in 38 dayssix more than Palmeiras, who this Sunday lost at home, 0-1, against a Fluminense that was fighting not to go down to the second division. Thus, the men led by the Portuguese Artur Jorge succeed Palmeiras, League champion in 2022 and 2023.

Botafogo came out in front of their fans without the usual intensity, a draw was enough to lift the title and they started relaxed. São Paulo controlled possession in the early stages, but without biting. However, little by little, Artur Jorge’s They were approaching the domains of Jandrei and Igor Jesus gave the first warning.

It was Savarino, who already scored the winning goal against Internacional last matchday, the one who found the goal with a goal of categorykicking the ball before the goalkeeper comes out.

Almost at the same time, Colombian attacker Kevin Serna scored for Fluminense at the Allianz Parque in São Paulo. Nilton Santos celebrated it as his goal.

In the second half, Luiz Henriqueformer Real Betis player and great figure of this Brazilian Championship, gave an overwhelming performance and only Jandrei’s success in the goal prevented him from scoring.

Botafogo forgave and São Paulo, in their first big opportunity, tied the match. William Gomes stole the ball from a confused Marlon and scored like a specialist in the 63rd minute.





But Botafogo did not stop believing and in the 92nd minute Gregore sentenced, the same one who was sent off at the beginning of the Copa Libertadores final.

In this way, ‘Fogão’ ends with an incontestable balance: 23 wins10 draws and only 5 defeats, with 59 goals for and 29 against. Happy ending for a Botafogo driven by the checkbook and the management of American magnate John Textor, owner of the club since March 2022.