08/19/2023 – 23:24

Leader Botafogo was 0-0 with São Paulo in a match played this Saturday (19) at the Morumbi stadium. With this result in the opening of the return of the Brazilian Championship, Alvinegro reached 48 points, still with a comfortable advantage over vice-leader Palmeiras, who defeated Cuiabá by 2-0 at Arena Pantanal to see its difference to the first place fall to 11 points.

End of the game! ⚽️ Botafogo plays hard against São Paulo, draws without goals and reaches 48 points in the Brazilian Championship. #VamosBOTAFOGO pic.twitter.com/9E2tJtVo0B — Botafogo FR (@Botafogo) August 19, 2023

Even facing São Paulo with an alternative formation, Botafogo had many difficulties, including seeing goalkeeper Lucas Perri leaked on two occasions, in goals that were correctly annulled by offside positions. After the result, Tricolor ranked 10th with 28 points.

victory of palm trees

This result was especially positive for Palmeiras, who beat Cuiabá by 2-0 with goals from Raphael Veiga and Richard Ríos. With that, Verdão remains in second place, now with 37 points. Golden is the 9th with 28.

Three sweaty stitches, see? It’s hot and ALVIVERDE, the capital of Mato Grosso! ⚪ Cuiabá 0x2 Palmeiras

⚽ Raphael Veiga and Richard Ríos#AvantiPalestra #CUIXPAL#JuntosNoBrasileirão pic.twitter.com/BjHieDdj9g — SE Palmeiras (@Palmeiras) August 19, 2023

Flu wins by turn

At the Maracanã stadium, Fluminense overcame América-MG to take 3rd place in the Brazilian classification with 34 points. Even losing in the end, Coelho opened the scoring with Felipe Azevedo, but Tricolor das Laranjeiras turned around thanks to goals from John Kennedy, Argentine Cano and Colombian Arias.

VEEEEEEEEENNNNNCEEE THE FLUMINEEEENSE! JOHN KENNEDY, GERMÁN CANO AND JHON ARIAS SCORE AND FLU TURNS OVER AMÉRICA-MG! THURSDAY IS @LIBERTADORESBR IN MARACA! VAAAAAMOS, FLUZÃO! pic.twitter.com/aXulTgiz1R — Fluminense FC (@FluminenseFC) August 19, 2023

Other results:

International 1 x 0 Fortaleza

Cruzeiro 1 x 1 Corinthians