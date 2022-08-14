





Botafogo and Atlético-GO did not go beyond a goalless draw, on Saturday night (13) at the Nilton Santos stadium, for the 22nd round of the Brazilian Championship.

End of game: Botafogo 0 x 0 Atlético-GO. pic.twitter.com/R1QpPySDFF — Botafogo FR (@Botafogo) August 14, 2022

After this result, Glorioso was left with 26 points, in the 11th position of the classification. The Dragon remained in the runner-up, now with 21 points.

Botafogo’s next commitment in the competition is against Juventude. Atlético-GO will take Cuiabá.

In another match of the round, Cuiabá defeated the lantern Juventude by 1 to 0, in the Pantanal Arena, and left the Brazilian Z4. The only goal of the match was scored by forward André in the 21st minute of the first half.

GOLDEN VICTORY With a goal from André Felipe and a show from the crowd, we beat Juventude 1-0! LET’S GO, CUIABA #OrgulhodeMatoGrosso #MatoGrossonaSerieA pic.twitter.com/JrT1g8pvNV — Cuiabá Esporte Clube (@CuiabaEC) August 14, 2022







