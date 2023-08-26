Less plastic bottles and more jugs. Carol Yepes (Getty Images)

Soda tin, cover of portable coffee, cardboard of birthday glass. The juice straw that is attached to the tetra brik like a Bengali spear. The ubiquitous plastic bottle, the crystal glass for the beer, the jug or the pint, the hundred models of glasses for the presumptuous wine liturgies. When we drink, we put all kinds of objects made of tasteless materials in our mouths, but they touch our lips and tongue, they touch us and condition the enjoyment of the ingested liquid. Sometimes for the better, other times not so much: some beer cans taste like metal. Have you tried pouring that same can into a jug? Do it. The taste will be different.

This is not a nostalgic article about the lost arcadia of the “rural world”. The porrón, the boot and the botijo, ancient artifacts, icons of the old, share a way of consumption, individually and collectively, with a special enjoyment that is worth claiming in these angry times.

First of all, they allow you to drink without intermediaries, by squirting, letting the liquid bounce in your mouth, turning the drink into a surprise, and forcing you to concentrate, which increases your awareness and, therefore, pleasure. A doubled pleasure, because these three village utensils also invite you to play: lifting them over your head involves a considerable risk; the mouth becomes a basket, a guide to hit -and not choke-, which requires a bit of courage and some skill. How many stains on the clothes, how many streaks running down the chin, the neck, suddenly on the chest. How many coughs and how many laughs promise these ancestors of the bottles.

Some social tools

The second virtue of this trinity of spouts is precisely that: they bring people together. They are designed to be shared, they lack an owner, they are common in its broadest sense. The botijo ​​is placed on the threshold to receive the neighbor, the porrón is planted on the table so that they pass one by one. The boot is hung on the shoulder to offer it to fellow travelers. It is impossible not to get tacky talking about three inventions that, in addition to their usefulness, or precisely because of it, are indisputably beautiful. Three handicrafts -pottery, glass and leather tanning- that over the years have been restricted to decoration, their purpose first becoming blurred. Recovering that use is not a vintage posturing, but another way of repositioning food as a social act, as a celebration that brings us closer. The porrón, the boot and the botijo ​​refresh, just what we need.

“The truth is that with the heat wave we are selling more,” says Javier Real, promoter of Bootijo, a company that for three years has been selling pieces online made by potters from Bailén (Jaén). Its website is a small encyclopedia with historical milestones: “The oldest jug in Spain is preserved in the Archaeological Museum of Murcia and is more than 3,500 years old.” “The botijo ​​is a pioneer in terms of refrigeration systems and probably the first case of R&D in history.” “There is no product on the market that equals it in performance, reliability, simplicity and price.”

Less simple than we thought

Those of Bootijo ​​are right: in 1995, the professors of the School of Industrial Engineering of the Polytechnic University of Madrid (UPM) Gabriel Pinto and José Ignacio Zubizarreta published an article in american magazine Chemical Engineering Education about the cooling system of an object that, paradoxically, we had always considered prosaic: “you are simpler than the mechanism of a botijo”, lies the saying. The porosity of the clay acclimatizes the water with amazing efficiency, reducing the ambient temperature by up to 15 degrees, thanks to a system similar to that of human sweating. But you have to know how to work that clay, of course: “We sell jugs of red and white clay, and both online and online. packaging we have given it a more modern image: I am a graphic designer, and I was sorry that something so ours was lost because it seemed old”, reflects Javier.

“It is true that the traditional is no longer used,” agrees Toño Naharro, a potter for 40 years and who, for twenty years, has directed the studio-workshop Soul of a pitcher in Navarrete (La Rioja). There he makes commissioned pieces and trains future ceramicists. Or future, rather, because basically girls sign up: “Out of 50 female students, there are only three men.” Toño sells traditional pieces “to which I give a little twist: a jug without a handle, another with three handles. A jug with a story written on it… they are faithful and numbered pieces”. However, he invites you to use them, fill them up, take them and offer them. “If you fill a jug and don’t use it for 24 hours, the water gets hot,” she recalls.

keep the traditions

Like the jug or the boot, these containers give life when they receive it, when they are part of your routines. “In Catalonia we still maintain the porrón tradition. The little one for dessert wine, with its little plate for dried fruit, for example”, says Pepi Granell, wife of Ramón Nualart, one of those last masters who drew glass with a pen, marking the outline with gold and filling in with paint. Ramón has beautified hundreds of porrones throughout his life, “especially from the Spanish Town, where there were many blowers”. In fact, some researchers locate the birth of this invention in that glass industry catalan once so prosperous

But 30 years later, crafts like those of nualart, located in Castellar del Vallès (Barcelona), they do not give enough money: “My husband has already retired and only makes pieces for friends. We have a 32-year-old daughter, but he has seen that you don’t earn a living from this, even though we ended up having eight people working here. We also made glass jugs, the normal one and the one with five corners… Today you see them in the flea markets, taken from the floors that have been emptied, with their stopper and their silver chain, and no one realizes what they cost” .

An artisan jug NUALART

There is a paradox in that forgotten memory in street scrapyards: 60% of the orders that Toño receives in Alma de Cántaro are from “Michelin-starred restaurants”, who are looking for exclusive, artisan and signature crockery. Customers, when we get into mode gourmet, we appreciate these ‘old’ objects, because in an ineffable way they take root in the food they support. In the restaurant we see them elegant, however, it does not occur to us to acquire them for domestic use.

Put a jug, a jug or a boot in your life. With the botijo ​​you will have life-giving water. With porrón, calimocho or beer. The boot will be the home of your everyday wine. The three containers will last you for decades, they will open up the enjoyment of the language, you will laugh with the people you appreciate and, with your purchase, you will sustain trades that are fading.

The art of the boat

“In Spain there are only five or six boatmen left who know how to do all the processes that a boot entails, and we are all fifty years old. When we retire, it will end,” laments Ismael Pérez, from the Mairal Botería, founded in 1898 in Sariñena (Huesca) and with four generations in chains. “This botería was opened by grandfather Luis Mairal when he returned from the war in Cuba.” A contest for which precisely the Spanish Government ordered that the soldiers assigned to receive a wineskin as part of their regulatory equipment. The design of those military boots was the work of the Catalan Juan Naranjo, who standardized the shape.

“Botteros follow the same process as then. In Sariñena there were many olive trees and the oil was transported in skins, which returned broken or punctured. Those skins were tanned and boots were made from them. This is how they now work at Mairal, with goatskin, more flexible and ideal for the pitch to grip, the resinous mixture that makes the boot waterproof and allows the wine to be preserved. “We also make them out of split leather, a derivative of calfskin, and for a few years now, with synthetic materials.” They can be put in the fridge and filled with bubbles, in the case of the soda that lightens the wine in summer and that the traditional leather boot does not tolerate.

With varieties of this type they maintain the company, as well as with serigraphs to personalize their products. And here, another paradox: “We started writing the names, or the phrases that we were asked to do, by hand. But many customers complained because if they asked for more than one, logically they would not all turn out exactly the same”. When precisely in this distinction lies the value of the manual trade: no two pieces are the same. The contempt for that chance is born from the same idiocy that makes us choose the box of identical tomatoes instead of the green-red or dented ones. “In the end, the important thing is to know the value that things have, the work behind it,” says Pepi Granell.

It’s not just what we drink, it’s how we drink it

In his revealing essay gastrophysics, Professor of Psychology Charles Spence explores the number of neurological factors that, beyond taste itself, condition our perception of flavor. Analyzing the drink, he concludes that most contemporary packaging prevents the enjoyment of the smell, diminishing the brain’s satisfaction. The cans, the straws or the voyeur slot on the coffee lid, a drink “that offers one of the most appreciated aromas in the world”, but that we lose when consuming it encapsulated so that it does not spill when walking, in our haste to caffeinated and orfidal.

How to calm down? How to give back to our tongues and noses what plastic, brass and cardboard steal from them? You can let the water, beer or wine crackle in your mouth. May the botijo ​​refresh our neighborhood, may the jug replace the individual bottle, and may we take from the boot what no riedel glass will ever achieve: a communal drink.

