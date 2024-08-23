Bot, the new calendar from the Mef

Reopening of BOT 12 Months 14 Mar 2024 – 14 Mar 2025, 365 days, decree number 20685 – 12/03/2024

Reopening of BOTs 6 Months 31 Jul 2024 – 31 Jan 2025, 184 days, decree number 73022 – 26/07/202

How the issuance of Bots works

Please note that, pursuant to the Ministerial Decree of 15 January 2015 on the maximum amounts of commissions applicable to customers by intermediaries, for 196-day and 154-day BOTs, the maximum commission is set at 0.10% for both. BOTs are auctioned using the competitive auction placement system, with requests from operators expressed in terms of yield. Each operator participating in the auctions can submit up to a maximum of five purchase requests. The bonds can be subscribed for a minimum amount of one thousand euros.

For each BOT issue, the reference tax price is the weighted average price of the first tranche, calculated on the basis of the corresponding weighted average yield. The yields indicated by operators participating in BOT auctions, expressed in percentage terms, may vary, for all types of securities, by one thousandth of a percentage point or a multiple of that figure. Requests without an indication of the yield are not admitted to the auction. The amount of each request cannot be less than one and a half million euros (€1,500,000). Only “Specialists in Government Bonds” operators, identified pursuant to Article 23 of Ministerial Decree No. 216 of 22 December 2009, as well as “Aspiring Specialists”, pursuant to Articles 5 and 6 of Management Decree No. 993039 of 11 November 2011, may participate in the auction.

In implementation of the provisions of Section II – Title V of Legislative Decree no. 213 of 24 June 1998 and related implementing provisions, in relation to the dematerialization of government bonds, ordinary Treasury bonds are represented by accounting entries in favor of those entitled. The Bank of Italy automatically enters the BOT items subscribed at auction to be settled in the clearing and settlement service involving financial instruments with a value date equal to the settlement value. On the basis of the assignments, the winning intermediaries credit the relative amounts to the accounts held with the subscribers. L

and purchase requests must be sent to the Bank of Italy, within the terms indicated above, exclusively through the national interbank network, in compliance with the procedures established in the issuing decree. Please note that in the event of equipment malfunction, which does not allow the entry of messages into the network, requests to participate in the auction must be sent using the procedures established in the issuing decree. Requests not received within the deadline established by the issuing decree will not be taken into consideration.

Any requests replacing the corresponding ones already received will be taken into consideration only if they arrive within the above deadline. Requests can no longer be withdrawn after the above deadline. If the requests of each operator, even in total, exceed the amount offered by the Treasury, they will be taken into consideration starting from the one with the lowest yield, up to the amount offered, unless otherwise established in the issuing decree.